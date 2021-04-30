Published: 11:30 AM April 30, 2021

'The Smile' planting on the junction of St Andrew's Street South and Parkway - Credit: Jo Sweetman

A smile-shaped flower bed is brightening up the street scene in Bury St Edmunds.

David Irvine, coordinator of Bury in Bloom, said after the Abbey Gardens the planting bed that attracts nearly all the compliments is ‘The Smile’ on the junction of St Andrew's Street South and Parkway.

"Take a look and tell me if it doesn't make you smile, I might not believe you!," he said.

The flower bed is organised and maintained by two of Bury in Bloom's sponsors: CCG Gardeners and Woolpit Nurseries - Credit: Jo Sweetman

He added: "This glorious bed is even smile-shaped and organised and maintained by two of our sponsors CCG Gardeners and Woolpit Nurseries. It is a wonderful demonstration of year-round colour and how it can be achieved."

David Irvine, of Bury in Bloom, said after the Abbey Gardens the planting bed that attracts nearly all the compliments is ‘The Smile’ - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom is now pulling its plans together for 2021 around the theme of rainwater harvesting with "lots of new and exciting environmental and community projects".

"While we still have some details to sort out, one new (still secret) bigger project being pulled together with the support of Our Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk Council will have a real ‘wow’ factor and we know you will just love it! Watch this space," said Mr Irvine.

Bury in Bloom is an award-winning horticultural group responsible for many floral displays in the town.

Last year it was recognised for fostering community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.