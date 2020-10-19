E-edition Read the EADT online edition
3ft snake named Cheesecake missing after suspected burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:27 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 19 October 2020

The missing 3ft python named Cheescake Picture: GARETH BARKER

Gareth Barker

A 3ft python is missing from a Suffolk home following a suspected burglary.

Royal albino pythons are not poisonous. Stock image. Picture: GETTY IMAGESRoyal albino pythons are not poisonous. Stock image. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The snake, a royal albino python, was discovered missing from its home in Ullswater Road, Campsea Ashe, near Woodbridge, on Friday morning by owner Gareth Barker.

Mr Barker, 40, who has three snakes, said all his vivariums were found empty and closed on Friday morning but two of the reptiles have since been recovered.

However, the royal python – named Cheesecake – remains missing, and Mr Barker believes burglars have entered his home and tampered with the snake tanks.

“When you think about it, there’s only solution left,” he said.

“The vivariums were closed so the snakes haven’t closed the doors behind them. It’s impossible. Someone’s interfered with the vivariums.

“All three snakes have their own vivarium but two have been found. I’ve turned the house upside down looking for the other one but it’s not there.”

Father-of-two Mr Barker, who works as a pest controller, said Suffolk police are investigating the incident.

“The crime scene investigators have been round to take fingerprints so I’m waiting to hear back from them.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called on Friday, October 16 to reports of entry being gained to a property in Ullswater Road, Campsea Ashe.

“The burglary took place sometime between 9pm on Thursday, October 15 and 6.30am on Friday, October 16.”

The spokesman added that three snakes were initally reported missing in the incident.

Royal pythons are not poisonous and kill their prey by constriction.

They feed on mice or rats appropriate to the size of their mouth.

Experts believe the name royal python was inspired by Cleopatra, who reportedly wore the snakes as bracelets on her wrists.

They are also known as ball pythons because, when frightened, they roll into a tight ball.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 60169/20.

Alternatively, reports can be made via Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

