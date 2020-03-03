Gallery

Are your children among the 1,300 performing in Suffolk singing festival?

Pakefield High School pupils are among 43 differrent schools taking to the stage at Snape Maltings for the Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Youngsters from all over Suffolk are enjoying the thrill of performing on the biggest stage of their lives this week as they take part in the annual Snape Maltings Celebration event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leo, Josh and Ollie from Pakefield High at Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Leo, Josh and Ollie from Pakefield High at Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More than 1,300 performers representing 43 schools and community groups are taking part in the 33rd year of the event at the Maltings' world famous concert hall.

The young performers are working throughout the day, having full access to the stage, technical and sound teams.

All types of music-making are celebrated, and each evening contains something different.

Every performance ends with the specially commissioned finale: 2020 Vision. This piece is learnt and put together on the day, composed and led this year by songwriter, composer and performer Emily Barden, and performed on mass by all the evening's performers with musicians Oli Blake, Alfie Carpenter, Jeff Leach and Louisa Osborn.

Ray and Will from Pakefield High at Snape Maltings for Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ray and Will from Pakefield High at Snape Maltings for Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

2020 Vision is based around two quotes from 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg: "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" and "The eyes of all future generations are upon you."

The piece is a call to action from the children on stage to the adults in the audience.

Tuesday's contributions included Bramford and Somersham Primary years two to six performing Eye of the Tiger, Here Comes the Sun and Don't Stop Believin' accompanied by string instruments and a piano; Melton Primary with a performance based on deforestation and the inspiration of one single act to instigate change; Pakefield High resenting Soundscapes; and Stone Lodge Academy in Ipswich with music on a theme of passing time, climate change and rising sea levels.

Schools taking part are:

Melton Primary is among the 43 schools taking part in Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Melton Primary is among the 43 schools taking part in Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Monday: Charsfield Primary School, King Edward VI School, St Gregory CEVC Primary School, The Beeches Community Primary School, St Louis Catholic Academy, Thomas Wolsey School and Martlesham Primary Academy.

Tuesday: Melton Primary School, Pakefield High School, Stone Lodge Academy, Raedwald Trust Westbridge and Parkside, Bramford and Somersham Primary Federation, Lakenheath Community Primary School, and Ringshall School.

Wednesday: Holbrook Primary School, Wickham Market Primary School, Hadleigh High School, Warren School and Somerleyton Primary School.

Thursday: Priory School, Westfield Primary Academy, Handford Hall Primary School, Paradigm Trust - Ipswich Academy, Murrayfield Primary, Piper's Vale Primary, Ickworth Park Primary School and Debenham High School.

Ruby, Furkan and Zak from Melton Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ruby, Furkan and Zak from Melton Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Friday: Occold Primary School, Springfield Junior School, Morland Church of England Primary School, The Bridge School, Felixstowe Academy, Lavenham CP School and Kelsale CEVC Primary School.

Saturday: Simply Brass Stowmarket, St Alban's Catholic High School, Jubilee Opera, Group A, Stradbroke Bands, My Choir Rocks, and Carlton Colville Primary School.

Aiden, Furkan, Harriet, Harry and Zak from Melton Primary at Snape Maltings Concert Hall for the Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Aiden, Furkan, Harriet, Harry and Zak from Melton Primary at Snape Maltings Concert Hall for the Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Darcey, Ruby and Caera from Melton Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Darcey, Ruby and Caera from Melton Primary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Melton Primary School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Melton Primary School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

43 differrent schools are taking to the stage at Snape Maltings this week for the Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND 43 differrent schools are taking to the stage at Snape Maltings this week for the Celebration 2020 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch: