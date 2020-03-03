Are your children among the 1,300 performing in Suffolk singing festival?
PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 March 2020
Charlotte Bond
Youngsters from all over Suffolk are enjoying the thrill of performing on the biggest stage of their lives this week as they take part in the annual Snape Maltings Celebration event.
More than 1,300 performers representing 43 schools and community groups are taking part in the 33rd year of the event at the Maltings' world famous concert hall.
The young performers are working throughout the day, having full access to the stage, technical and sound teams.
All types of music-making are celebrated, and each evening contains something different.
Every performance ends with the specially commissioned finale: 2020 Vision. This piece is learnt and put together on the day, composed and led this year by songwriter, composer and performer Emily Barden, and performed on mass by all the evening's performers with musicians Oli Blake, Alfie Carpenter, Jeff Leach and Louisa Osborn.
2020 Vision is based around two quotes from 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg: "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" and "The eyes of all future generations are upon you."
The piece is a call to action from the children on stage to the adults in the audience.
Tuesday's contributions included Bramford and Somersham Primary years two to six performing Eye of the Tiger, Here Comes the Sun and Don't Stop Believin' accompanied by string instruments and a piano; Melton Primary with a performance based on deforestation and the inspiration of one single act to instigate change; Pakefield High resenting Soundscapes; and Stone Lodge Academy in Ipswich with music on a theme of passing time, climate change and rising sea levels.
Schools taking part are:
Monday: Charsfield Primary School, King Edward VI School, St Gregory CEVC Primary School, The Beeches Community Primary School, St Louis Catholic Academy, Thomas Wolsey School and Martlesham Primary Academy.
Tuesday: Melton Primary School, Pakefield High School, Stone Lodge Academy, Raedwald Trust Westbridge and Parkside, Bramford and Somersham Primary Federation, Lakenheath Community Primary School, and Ringshall School.
Wednesday: Holbrook Primary School, Wickham Market Primary School, Hadleigh High School, Warren School and Somerleyton Primary School.
Thursday: Priory School, Westfield Primary Academy, Handford Hall Primary School, Paradigm Trust - Ipswich Academy, Murrayfield Primary, Piper's Vale Primary, Ickworth Park Primary School and Debenham High School.
Friday: Occold Primary School, Springfield Junior School, Morland Church of England Primary School, The Bridge School, Felixstowe Academy, Lavenham CP School and Kelsale CEVC Primary School.
Saturday: Simply Brass Stowmarket, St Alban's Catholic High School, Jubilee Opera, Group A, Stradbroke Bands, My Choir Rocks, and Carlton Colville Primary School.