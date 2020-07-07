E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Pupils sing their thanks after masses of food donated to village during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:52 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 07 July 2020

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Snape Primary School have sung their thanks to a local charity hero after he donated masses of food to the village.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils performed for Harry Young from Britten Pears Arts, which runs the shops at Snape Maltings after he arranged for unsold food to be donated to the village larder.

Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The larder has been supplying families since lockdown with Mr Young providing food for several months, having stocked up for a busy Easter period that never came.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Young and his family also donated hundreds of Easter eggs to the village and nearby surrounding schools.

Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We wanted to sing to say thank you,” said headteacher Sarah Gallagher.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s been a lovely way to bring the village together.”

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pupils presented Mr Young with paintings which together spelt thank you.

Lola and Leah from Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLola and Leah from Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We will put them up in a gallery at Snape Maltings,” said Mr Young.

Kane, Alfie and Will at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDKane, Alfie and Will at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“The singing was very special and moving. We were totally blown away.”

Harry Young and Sue Partington from Snape Maltings who donated wonderful things every week to the larder at Snape Maltings Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarry Young and Sue Partington from Snape Maltings who donated wonderful things every week to the larder at Snape Maltings Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Labour MP pleads guilty to possessing indecent child movie

Eric Joyce outside Ipswich Crown Court Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA

‘Light it red’ campaigns throws spotlight on wedding, events and festivals industries

Hengrave Hall in Bury St Edmunds was lit up in red by Dreamwave Events. Picture: DREAMWAVE EVENTS

Poulter backs calls for local power supplies for smaller communities

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Confusing’ new cab tariffs delayed ahead of rethink

Proposed changes to Hackney carriage cab fares in Babergh have been delayed so that a fresh look can be taken to address the concerns of taxi firms. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Tremendous news’ as importer chooses Suffolk site for growing network

M H Star has taken a very large warehouse at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL CAMERON