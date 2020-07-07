Gallery

Pupils sing their thanks after masses of food donated to village during lockdown

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Snape Primary School have sung their thanks to a local charity hero after he donated masses of food to the village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils performed for Harry Young from Britten Pears Arts, which runs the shops at Snape Maltings after he arranged for unsold food to be donated to the village larder.

Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The larder has been supplying families since lockdown with Mr Young providing food for several months, having stocked up for a busy Easter period that never came.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Young and his family also donated hundreds of Easter eggs to the village and nearby surrounding schools.

Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Harry Young, Sarah Gallagher and Sue Partington at the Snape primary school larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We wanted to sing to say thank you,” said headteacher Sarah Gallagher.

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s been a lovely way to bring the village together.”

The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The children at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pupils presented Mr Young with paintings which together spelt thank you.

Lola and Leah from Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Lola and Leah from Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We will put them up in a gallery at Snape Maltings,” said Mr Young.

Kane, Alfie and Will at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Kane, Alfie and Will at Snape primary school thank Harry Young from Snape Maltings and Sue Partington who donated amazing things every week to the larder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“The singing was very special and moving. We were totally blown away.”

Harry Young and Sue Partington from Snape Maltings who donated wonderful things every week to the larder at Snape Maltings Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Harry Young and Sue Partington from Snape Maltings who donated wonderful things every week to the larder at Snape Maltings Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND