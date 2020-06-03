E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Risk of death’ at SnOasis site after reports of anti-social behaviour, council warns

PUBLISHED: 08:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 03 June 2020

An artist's impression of Snoasis, where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Onslow Suffolk/Snoasis

Concerns have been raised about the level of anti-social behaviour at the proposed SnOasis site in Great Blakenham – with the council warning that those using it illegally for swimming and motorcycling “risk a serious accident”.

Great Blakenham Parish Council council has contacted the group managing the £500million SnOasis development, highlighting the numbers of people who are illegally going on to the site and asking them what they intend to do about the problems.

The controversial winter sports centre development has been on and off the agenda for nearly 20 years before it was given the go ahead in April, after emergency powers were used to allow local councils to continue to operate during the coronavirus crisis.

Among the issues addressed by the parish council were the parking problems being caused in the village and the noise and disturbance to residents, as a result of the anti-social behaviour.

The land has reportedly been used for motorcycling and swimming in recent weeks, with people spotted having BBQ’s during the lockdown.

The council is warning that there is a “risk of a serious accident or fatality” as a result.

It added that “quarries are dangerous places” and advised people that the site is not a public open space, so anyone who goes onto the land without permission is trespassing.

They also raised concerns about the possible impact this behaviour could have on the environment and the wildlife on the site, which includes several protected species.

Great Blakenham Parish Council said they received a response overnight from Your Shout, who is managing the development, and remind the public to report any sightings to them directly.

Mary Grahams, a spokeswoman for SnOasis said they are going to have a “full security review” of the premises, where the multi-million pound winter sports centre is set to be built.

She said: “We are going to ensure new padlocks or barriers are going to be installed, and we will also ensure there is extensive signage telling people of the dangers.

“We are going to have a local security company who will investigate and resolve any reported breaches.”

