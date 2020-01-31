E-edition Read the EADT online edition
In pictures: Striking white snowdrops pop-up around Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2020

Joshua, Ethan, Esther, Ollie, Tom and Charli at the snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Joshua, Ethan, Esther, Ollie, Tom and Charli at the snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Spring might not be on the way just yet, but stunning white snowdrops are already emerging in blankets around the countryside.

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The iconic white plants are often a sign of the change in seasons, as they tend to grow in dry and mild weather - even though they can cope with frosts and rain.

At Daws Hall Trust - which is on the Essex side of the River Stour between Bures and Sudbury - thousands of snowdrops can already be spotted brightening up the stunning gardens for visitors.

The trust was founded in 1980 and more than 100,000 schoolchildren have visited the educational site since then. Now there is an exciting new project for 2020.

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Back to Nature is modelled on a similar display from last summer's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, partly designed by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Founder of the Trust, Iain Grahame, said: "Children are guaranteed to go wild over our enormous hollow log, the 'sister' to the one at Chelsea and created from the same oak tree by experts at Wild Hart Design in Devon.

"Then there is a novel tree house, fashioned by Julian Capra from Clacton and a swing for aspiring young Tarzans.'

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Visitors will be able to walk through a glade comprising thousands of picture perfect snowdrops.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £2 for children over five.

More: 7 places to see first signs of spring in Suffolk and north Essex

You can share your images of spring flowers and wildlife by joining our iwitness community by visiting suffolk.iwitness24.co.uk.

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harry, Charlie, Eli and Darcey from St John the Baptist, Pebmarsh, at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHarry, Charlie, Eli and Darcey from St John the Baptist, Pebmarsh, at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charli having fun at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCharli having fun at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDOne of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

