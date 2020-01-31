In pictures: Striking white snowdrops pop-up around Suffolk

Joshua, Ethan, Esther, Ollie, Tom and Charli at the snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Spring might not be on the way just yet, but stunning white snowdrops are already emerging in blankets around the countryside.

One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND One of the largest snowdrop displays at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The iconic white plants are often a sign of the change in seasons, as they tend to grow in dry and mild weather - even though they can cope with frosts and rain.

At Daws Hall Trust - which is on the Essex side of the River Stour between Bures and Sudbury - thousands of snowdrops can already be spotted brightening up the stunning gardens for visitors.

The trust was founded in 1980 and more than 100,000 schoolchildren have visited the educational site since then. Now there is an exciting new project for 2020.

Back to Nature is modelled on a similar display from last summer's RHS Chelsea Flower Show, partly designed by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Founder of the Trust, Iain Grahame, said: "Children are guaranteed to go wild over our enormous hollow log, the 'sister' to the one at Chelsea and created from the same oak tree by experts at Wild Hart Design in Devon.

"Then there is a novel tree house, fashioned by Julian Capra from Clacton and a swing for aspiring young Tarzans.'

Visitors will be able to walk through a glade comprising thousands of picture perfect snowdrops.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £2 for children over five.

Harry, Charlie, Eli and Darcey from St John the Baptist, Pebmarsh, at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Harry, Charlie, Eli and Darcey from St John the Baptist, Pebmarsh, at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charli having fun at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charli having fun at Daws Hall Trust in Bures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND