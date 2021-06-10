Did you see this morning's solar eclipse?
- Credit: iWitness24/Janice Poulson
Pictures have captured a crescent sun over the Suffolk skies – despite thick cloud cover.
Skygazers were out across the county on Thursday morning to capture the partial eclipse, which began around 10.10am.
The moment the sun was nearly blocked out by the moon would have been visible across the county if not for the cloud cover, with countries across the northern hemisphere able to see it.
Lucky astronomy enthusiasts were able to catch pictures of the event – although one skygazer said the conditions were "terrible" for many due to the thick clouds.
Hadleigh-based astronomer Neil Norman said: "It is a typical thing with astronomical events sadly, perfect weather either side of the actual event.
"It is very frustrating."
The next partial eclipse is expected to happen on October 25 next year, around the same time of the morning.
Mr Norman joked views could again be blighted by cloud cover given the time of year.