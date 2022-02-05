Solar farm which would power 9,200 homes proposed near Bramford

A renewable energy company has submitted a planning application to install solar panels across 44 hectares of land near Bramford.

Statkraft, who are one of Europe’s largest producers of renewable energy, has proposed that Greybarn solar farm be built on land south of Tye Lane. It has adapted the original proposal following feedback from the community last year.

If the plan is accepted, the solar farm is estimated to produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 9,200 homes.

However, some people are not in favour of the energy farm, with Simon Coulson, councillor for Bramford Parish Council, arguing the proposal does not make sense.

“We’re not opposed to solar power,” he said. “We just think this is the wrong place.

“We’re losing a lot of land around Mid Suffolk for building, and to then take away acres of land when we import more food than we need to as a country anyway, it feels wrong.

“Solar panels, we think, should be in industrial areas. There are loads of industrial units, and their rooves would be massive. We’ve got the Amazon building next to Ipswich for example, just up the road.

“We’ve also got 190 new houses going up at the moment, and 120 going up soon. We were saying that every one of those houses should have solar panels on their rooves before you start taking away more fields.”

Gareth Hawkins, UK Business Development Manager for Statkraft said: “We have listened to the feedback received and made changes to the design and layout of our solar energy farm as a result."

Since the original proposal, a site access point near properties on Tye Lane has been removed, and a southern access route off Bullen Lane has been adopted.

Mr Hawkins continued: “Subject to planning approval, this solar energy farm has the potential to create local jobs and supply contracts during the construction, operation and maintenance phases of the build, and make a significant contribution to local business rates.

“Statkraft solar farms include many features to enhance local plant, animal and insect populations, including new or restored hedgerows, wildflower planting, bird and bat boxes and habitats for bumblebees, making this a great opportunity for local wildlife.

“We also plan for a community orchard at this site”.

The planning department at Babergh and Mid Suffolk Council will soon advise people how they can give feedback on the application.