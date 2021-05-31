News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Southwold beach huts are most 'Instagrammable' in UK

Published: 7:00 PM May 31, 2021   
Colourful beach huts on the seafront in Southwold

A stunning shot of colourful beach huts along the seafront in Southwold - Credit: Graeme Taplin/iWitness

Southwold's famous beach huts are the most 'Instagrammable' in the UK, according to a new survey.

A study carried out for retailer Matalan found there are an estimated 22,568 photos of the colourful huts on the social media platform - ahead of second-placed Whitstable in Kent, with approximately 20,644 posts.

The Southwold huts were also by far the most expensive of the top five in the survey, with £150,000 quoted as the eye-watering price to buy one.

Essex resorts featured in the list were Mersea Island, which came fifth with 7,144 beach hut posts, Walton on the Naze, seventh with 3,392 posts, and Frinton, 11th in the table with 1,168 images.

The popularity of beach huts has soared this year, with one recent survey suggesting demand for beach huts have surged by 260% in six months, as more Brits plan staycations rather than travelling abroad due to Covid-19.

And a beach hut in Felixstowe recently hit the headlines when it sold for the resort's record price of £65,000 within hours.

Follow this link to see the full survey of Instagrammable beach huts.

Instagram
Southwold News

