Father and son rescued by lifeguards after their boat capsized out at sea
- Credit: RNLI Lifeguards
Lifeguard crews in Southwold rescued a father and son after their capsized boat was spotted out in the sea at Southwold.
RNLI Southwold North senior lifeguard Callum Swatman noticed the pair's boat around 100m from the shore while on patrol on Thursday, July 29.
A man then swam out to the vessel and assisted in turning it back over before returning to shore.
He explained to Mr Swatman that he was the father of the person in the boat and said his teenage son was planning to get out of the water.
After the boat capsized again, Mr Swatman swam out to sea and assisted lifeguard crews in returning the father and son to shore.
You may also want to watch:
Lead lifeguard supervisor Ted Morgan said: "It was great that the father took his son to sail at one of our lifeguarded beaches.
"This meant as soon as they found themselves in trouble, one of our lifeguards was immediately on hand to assist him."
Most Read
- 1 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
- 2 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
- 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
- 5 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
- 6 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
- 7 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 8 Evans on Town's 'powerful' mantra, not shying away from favourites tag and working under Cook again
- 9 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash