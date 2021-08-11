Pop-up cinema to celebrate female empowerment with double screening

Published: 5:03 PM August 11, 2021

Southwold's outdoor cinema will be showcasing two films celebrating female empowerment after a study found women had suffered more with mental health throughout Covid than men.

The pop-up cinema, on Southwold Common, will be screening Bridget Jones's Diary and Emma on August 19 and 20 respectively.

Organisers decided to schedule the films after a government report found British women have reported worse mental health and wellbeing than men since April 2020.

Hannah Wright, Southwold's town development manager, said: "It appears that women have suffered far more during Covid and lockdown than men, and although they appear to have recovered quicker, there is still a divide between the genders on depression, loneliness, stress and anxiety to date.

"It's awful to read and very sad. That's why the first double bill is dedicated to women."

Southwold's outdoor cinema is organised by the My Southwold business partnership, with all proceeds donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit the residents, visitors and businesses.