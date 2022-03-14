Gallery
200 sausage dogs take over Southwold to raise cash for pets in Ukraine
- Credit: Sammie Read
More than 200 sausage dogs and their owners met up in Southwold to raise £650 for the pets in Ukraine.
Sunday's walk was organised in less than two weeks in order to support dog shelters in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
The money was donated to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is sending emergency aid to two animal shelters in Ukraine that care for hundreds of dogs.
Laura Baggott, who organised the meet-up of the Dachshunds, said: "We couldn't not do something.
"This event was set up in about ten days and we didn't have much time to do it."
Southwold Sausage Walk, which is held regularly in the town, was started in 2017 by Ms Baggott after her dachshund Percy was paralysed due to suffering intervertebral disc disease.
The walks aim to raise money for charity by gathering Dachshunds and their owners on the Suffolk coast.
Most Read
- 1 Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre
- 2 Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals
- 3 'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash
- 4 Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'
- 5 Woman in 90s dies after car crashes into ditch near Woodbridge
- 6 'We're thrilled to bits' - Joy as Suffolk pub awarded two AA Rosettes
- 7 £800k home on site of medieval hospital is for sale
- 8 Woodbridge restaurant owner angered over council 'backtrack' of proposed scheme
- 9 North Stander: Here's how many wins I think we need to reach play-offs
- 10 Fourth case of bird flu outbreak confirmed in Suffolk
The first walk in December 2017 attracted about 150 dogs – with a record attendance of 700 being set in October 2021.
Ms Baggott added: "We're hoping to do our biggest one yet later this year."