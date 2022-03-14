200 sausage dogs take over Southwold to raise cash for pets in Ukraine

Gallery

One of the dachshunds at Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukraine - Credit: Sammie Read

More than 200 sausage dogs and their owners met up in Southwold to raise £650 for the pets in Ukraine.

Sunday's walk was organised in less than two weeks in order to support dog shelters in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Sesame the dachshund at the Southwold Sausage walk in support of Ukraine - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

The money was donated to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is sending emergency aid to two animal shelters in Ukraine that care for hundreds of dogs.

Laura Baggott, who organised the meet-up of the Dachshunds, said: "We couldn't not do something.

Southwold Sausage Walk organiser Laura Baggott (left) at Sunday's walk in aid of Ukraine dog shelters. - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

"This event was set up in about ten days and we didn't have much time to do it."

Southwold Sausage Walk, which is held regularly in the town, was started in 2017 by Ms Baggott after her dachshund Percy was paralysed due to suffering intervertebral disc disease.

The walks aim to raise money for charity by gathering Dachshunds and their owners on the Suffolk coast.

Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukrainian dog shelters - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

The first walk in December 2017 attracted about 150 dogs – with a record attendance of 700 being set in October 2021.

Ms Baggott added: "We're hoping to do our biggest one yet later this year."