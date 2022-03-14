News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

200 sausage dogs take over Southwold to raise cash for pets in Ukraine

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:28 PM March 14, 2022
One of the dachshunds at Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukraine

One of the dachshunds at Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukraine - Credit: Sammie Read

More than 200 sausage dogs and their owners met up in Southwold to raise £650 for the pets in Ukraine.

Sunday's walk was organised in less than two weeks in order to support dog shelters in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Sesame the dachshund at the Southwold Sausage walk in support of Ukraine

Sesame the dachshund at the Southwold Sausage walk in support of Ukraine - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

The money was donated to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is sending emergency aid to two animal shelters in Ukraine that care for hundreds of dogs.

Laura Baggott, who organised the meet-up of the Dachshunds, said: "We couldn't not do something.

Southwold Sausage Walk organiser Laura Baggott (left) at Sunday's walk in aid of Ukraine dog shelters.

Southwold Sausage Walk organiser Laura Baggott (left) at Sunday's walk in aid of Ukraine dog shelters. - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

"This event was set up in about ten days and we didn't have much time to do it."

Southwold Sausage Walk, which is held regularly in the town, was started in 2017 by Ms Baggott after her dachshund Percy was paralysed due to suffering intervertebral disc disease.

The walks aim to raise money for charity by gathering Dachshunds and their owners on the Suffolk coast.

Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukrainian dog shelters

Southwold Sausage Walk in support of Ukrainian dog shelters - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

Most Read

  1. 1 Go-ahead for new village homes and community centre
  2. 2 Nearly 150 people being treated for Covid in counties' hospitals
  3. 3 'Well out of order' - Cowley reveals McKenna apology after Thompson clash
  1. 4 Suffolk headteacher says lack of school readiness 'isn't a Covid issue'
  2. 5 Woman in 90s dies after car crashes into ditch near Woodbridge
  3. 6 'We're thrilled to bits' - Joy as Suffolk pub awarded two AA Rosettes
  4. 7 £800k home on site of medieval hospital is for sale
  5. 8 Woodbridge restaurant owner angered over council 'backtrack' of proposed scheme
  6. 9 North Stander: Here's how many wins I think we need to reach play-offs
  7. 10 Fourth case of bird flu outbreak confirmed in Suffolk

The first walk in December 2017 attracted about 150 dogs – with a record attendance of 700 being set in October 2021.

Ms Baggott added: "We're hoping to do our biggest one yet later this year."

Penelope the dachshund who took part in the Southwold Sausage Walk on Sunday in support of Ukraine

Penelope the dachshund who took part in the Southwold Sausage Walk on Sunday in support of Ukraine - Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk

Pets
Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the High Court in London for a copyright trial over Shape of You

Ed Sheeran

Jamal Edwards ‘did not see similarity' between Sheeran song and other track

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Live News

Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room jus

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Live

Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Spring

5 routes that make Suffolk the best place for a spring walk

Tom Swindles

person