News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man and dog rescued from serious bungalow fire

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:01 AM March 14, 2021   
Southwold Way, Clacton

The fire took place in a bungalow in Southwold Way, Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man and his dog had to be rescued by neighbours following a serious bungalow fire.

Fire crews were called Southwold Way, Clacton at 9.30pm on Saturday after reports that there may be someone trapped inside the blaze. 

On arrival, firefighters quickly began searching inside - but were then told by neighbours an elderly man and his dog had been rescued by a neighbour soon after the 999 call. 

Crews immediately began tackling the fire, which had started outside the garage and had spread to the side and roof of the property. 

Firefighters worked hard in difficult windy conditions and extinguished the fire by 11.08pm.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Watch manager Crag Todd, from Clacton Fire Station, said: "Our crews did really well to bring this fire under control, and because of this the bungalow only suffered around 20% fire damage, as well as some smoke damage and water damage in the roof. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Cook gets first win as Town boss
  3. 3 'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return
  1. 4 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  2. 5 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12
  3. 6 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
  4. 7 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Plymouth
  6. 9 RAF investigating 'offensive video' alleged to feature Suffolk-based regiment
  7. 10 New vets' practice set to open in village

"The fire was caused by an electrical fault with an external plug.

"We believe that rainwater had got into the plug, and the fuse trip has regularly been tripping.

"It's really important to remember that a fuse is a safety device, and when it trips it is a warning message that something is not right.

"It should be investigated and not ignored.

"If you're suddenly realising that you regularly reset your fuse box, I urge you to investigate the cause rather than ignore it."

The garage, where the fire started, has been completely destroyed. 

Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rocky the red dachshund

Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus