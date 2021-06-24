New café run by hospice charity to open in Stowmarket

Published: 7:30 AM June 24, 2021

St Elizabeth Hospice has taken over the Tall Orders coffee shop in Stowmarket - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice has taken over a Stowmarket café, which will open its doors to customers next week.

The independent charity has taken on Tall Orders in the town, located next to its shop in Bury Street, and the shop will open on Friday, July 2.

The opening of the new Stowmarket shop follows the success of the hospice's Heath Road coffee shop in Ipswich, and the charity hopes to generate further funds to support its services.

Tall Orders will be open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 3.30pm, serving a range of hot drinks, cakes, bakes, sandwiches and salads, as well as the famous Tall Orders’ scones, the charity said.

All proceeds from the café will go towards the hospice, helping it to continue delivering free care across the region to patients and families living with progressive and life-limiting illness.

You may also want to watch:

The charity said its vital services cost £12.9m to facilitate every year, with the hospice raising 70% of these funds via revenue streams such as retail shops, donations, fundraising activities and coffee shops.

Andrea Wedgwood, retail area manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said Tall Orders will be "a real community space" for people in the town.

“We are so pleased to be opening Tall Orders in Stowmarket and look forward to welcoming the local community for a hot drink and cake," she said.

“The work of the hospice is at the heart of the community and much like our Heath Road coffee shop we are keen for Tall Orders to help us engage further with the community as well as offer opportunities for people to get involved and support the hospice.

“It will be a real community space and we are keen to hear from anyone who would like to join our team and volunteer at Tall Orders.”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities at Tall Orders, click here.

To find out more information about St Elizabeth Hospice call 01473 727776 or visit the charity's website here.