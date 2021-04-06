Ipswich hospice charity thankful for £45,000 donation from US bank
An American investment bank has donated more than £45,000 to a Suffolk young adults' charity after an employee's son received vital treatment from the service.
New York City-based Jefferies International has donated the sum to Zest, which has its headquarters at St Elizabeth Hospice in Foxhall Road, Ipswich.
The donation comes after John Holloway, who works for the bank, asked for the charity to receive the cash as part of the firm's Doing Good Global Trading Day.
Mr Holloway's son Ben had previously been treated by Zest, which provides specialist medical and social support services to young adults with progressive and life-limiting illnesses.
Following the nomination, Zest was among a number of charities selected by Jefferies International to receive £45,705.
Mr Holloway, who lives in Claydon, said: "As a family, we are pleased to be able to give back to Zest after the support they gave to Ben.
"Our experiences of the charity have only made us as a family more passionate about raising awareness of their work so that more young people can benefit from the vital care its great team deliver.
"It’s such a worthwhile cause and due to the pandemic, like many charities, they have been unable to complete a lot of their normal fundraising, so any support they receive is more important now than ever before."
Liz Baldwin, corporate and sponsorship fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said she was really thankful for the donation from the investment bank.
She added: "For all Zest and St Elizabeth Hospice staff, it is a real privilege to care for those who use our services.
"The last year, during the ongoing pandemic, has been challenging but as ever the local community has been brilliant in supporting the charity to ensure we can continue to provide care to those who need it.
"We are so grateful for the generosity of people and organisations like the Holloway family and Jefferies International. Every donation makes a huge difference to the team and the services they provide to remarkable people in helping them enjoy the quality of life they deserve."