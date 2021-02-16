Aldi donates much-needed laptops to primary school
- Credit: St George’s Primary School
Aldi has donated laptops to a Colchester primary school to help pupils bridge the "digital divide" and keep learning during lockdown.
The supermarket chain donated 20 machines and power chargers to St George's Primary School, in Great Bromley, Colchester, to help children participate in home learning during the third national coronavirus lockdown.
Becky Keitch, headteacher at St George’s Primary School, said: “The children and staff of St George's Primary would like to say a huge thank you to Aldi for the donation of 20 laptops.
"During this lockdown period, most of our pupils are learning at home, accessing their work via our online learning platform.
"Many children are sharing devices with their siblings so these laptops will help to ease the situation for many of our families.”
Graham Hetherington, regional managing director for Aldi said: “It is more important than ever for us to support our local communities, and we were delighted to be able to support St George’s Primary School.
"We hope this donation enables the children to continue their studies during the national lockdown.”
