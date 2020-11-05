Village recreation ground taken over by parish in bid to improve usage

Parish leaders have taken over responsibility of a recreation ground in St James South Elmham in an effort to see it used more frequently.

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night agreed to transfer freehold to the parish meeting for the 1.1acre open and woodland space off St James’ Lane.

The land is worth just over £17,000, according to the council but has been transferred over for a 40-year period at nil cost, as the parish meeting will be responsible for the £900 annual maintenance costs over that period.

It also means that East Suffolk Council is entitled to an 85% share of any uplift in value if planning consent is granted there during that time.

The council said that remote areas ran the risk of falling into neglect and facilitating management by local residents meant it could be maintained by the village itself.