E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Village recreation ground taken over by parish in bid to improve usage

PUBLISHED: 10:16 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 05 November 2020

Land in St James South Elmham which has transferred from East Suffolk Council responsibility to the parish meeting. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in St James South Elmham which has transferred from East Suffolk Council responsibility to the parish meeting. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Parish leaders have taken over responsibility of a recreation ground in St James South Elmham in an effort to see it used more frequently.

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night agreed to transfer freehold to the parish meeting for the 1.1acre open and woodland space off St James’ Lane.

You may also want to watch:

The land is worth just over £17,000, according to the council but has been transferred over for a 40-year period at nil cost, as the parish meeting will be responsible for the £900 annual maintenance costs over that period.

It also means that East Suffolk Council is entitled to an 85% share of any uplift in value if planning consent is granted there during that time.

The council said that remote areas ran the risk of falling into neglect and facilitating management by local residents meant it could be maintained by the village itself.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Explained: All the new lockdown rules which start today

What new rules are in place in England from today under the second coronavirus lockdown? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

OPINION: Businesses have relished the chance to lose dead wood thanks to Covid

Has your company made staff cuts and passed them off as vital because of lockdown?

Can I move house during the second lockdown?

The housing market will remain open during the second national lockdown. A woman walks past Savills in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jobs blow to Sainsbury’s staff as retailer axes meat, fish and deli counters

Sainsbury's has announced major job cuts Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND