Annual auction raises more than £78,000 for charity

More than £78,000 was raised from a huge charity auction which boasted a VIP trip to watch boxer Anthony Joshua among its list of prizes.

Simon Cowell attending the auditions for Britain's Got Talent. A chance to see the semi finals was up for grabs Picture: PA Simon Cowell attending the auditions for Britain's Got Talent. A chance to see the semi finals was up for grabs Picture: PA

The Suffolk-based Ultimate Charity Auction saw hundreds of bids flood in during the final few minutes for more than 100 star-studded prizes on April 11.

The annual auction, founded by Suffolk fundraiser Gina Long, has raised more than £1million for national and local charities since its inception.

This year, the beneficiaries were the League Managers Association Charity and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, which was founded by Mrs Long in November 2015.

The charity provides specialist equipment to children and young adults up to the age of 21, living in Suffolk and Norfolk, with life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

Gee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Gee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Star prizes included a chance to enjoy breakfast on the Great Wall of China, an opportunity to be guests at the Britain's Got Talent semi-final, and to watch Barcelona train and play.

Mrs Long, who lives near Bury St Edmunds, thanked everyone who took part in the auction as well as those who donated prizes.

"I am absolutely delighted with the result of this year's auction, the incredible support we have received from our donors and winning bidders really will allow us to change so many lives," she said.

"A huge heartfelt thank you to everyone who liked, shared or placed a bid in the auction, we really could not do what we do without the huge support of the media, the general public, plus the sporting clubs, celebrities and businesses who generously provided us with such amazing prizes.

"It's a total team effort that makes the Ultimate Charity Auction the magnificent fundraiser it is today."

One family who will be benefiting from the GeeWizz proportion of the funds is the Mullen family from Lowestoft.

Two-year-old Emily Mullen is blind and terminally ill, and GeeWizz is funding the family's trip to Disneyland Paris, where they hope to make memories of a lifetime.

The 10th Ultimate Charity Auction will be returning in March 2020, and to find out more visit www.ultimatecharityauction.com