Mayflower returning to East Anglia for anniversary of Pilgrim Fathers' voyage

Mayflower is returning to East Anglia in June for a trip to Harwich and Felixstowe. Picture: GEORGE COPPING/iWITNESS (c) copyright citizenside.com

One of Britain's best-known steam locomotives is heading back to East Anglia for its second trip to the region this year to mark the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim Fathers' voyage to New England.