Doctors surgery fails inspectors health check

Steeple Bumpstead surgery in Haverhill has been put into special measures after being branded 'inadequate' by inspectors.

The surgery in Bower Hall Drive, Steeple Bumpstead, near Haverhill, recieved the rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection, carried out in February, found a number of areas of concern first raised in a previous assessment in July 2017 had not been addressed.

They included concerns that performance was below average over diabetes, asthma, lung diseases, cancer and mental health, an area first raised in 2017.

Inspectors said leadership at the practice was inadequate, with patients not confident that their concerns would be responded to.

Other areas of concern were information not being shared with other healthcare professionals at a regular meeting, inadequate quality improvement processes such as clinical audits had not taken place, and learning and development needs of clinical locum staff had not been assessed.

Inspectors were also concerned that prescription stationery and medicines not being held securely, checks of equipment and premises were unreliable, and there was a reliance on locum staff.

However the practice was rated as good for caring, with feedback over care and treatment provided being positive and that patients had trust and confidence in the clinical staff.

The practice had previously been rated as 'good' following the July 2017 inspection, despite the areas of concern that had been identified.

The practice has now been told it must improve by establishing effective systems and processes to ensure good governance over fundamental standards of care.

It has also been told it needs improve in a number of other areas, including ensuring medical equipment is suitable for use.

In the CQC report Dr Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of Primary Medical Services and Integrated Care, said: "The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.

"Where neccessary another inspection will be conducted within a further six months and if there is not enough improvement we will move to close the service by adopting our proposal to remove this location or cancel the provider's registration."