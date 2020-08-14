Passengers arriving at Harwich from the Hook of Holland face two weeks quarantine

A Stena Line vessel leaving Harwich Harbour seen from the boardwalk leading to Landguard Point Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Hundreds of passengers sailing into Harwich from the Hook of Holland on Saturday morning will have to go into quarantine for 14 days - after initial confusion over the rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The government has announced that a new self-isolation period applies to people arriving from some countries abroad from 4am on Saturday, including the Netherlands.

There had been confusion about whether the passengers would have to quarantine because, while the ferry officially ties up at Harwich at 6.30am after leaving the Hook at 10pm, it sails into UK territorial waters at 3am.

Officials at the Department for Transport were initially uncertain about the status of vessels, but later clarified the position - saying the time referred to when the ship arrived at the docks, not when it entered UK waters.

The last Stena Line sailing that did bring people back from Holland on time to meet the deadline was the daytime voyage, which was due to arrive in Harwich during Friday evening.

A Stena spokesman said all spaces on that sailing were booked: “This news is very disappointing. We had been building up numbers over recent weeks after what has been the most difficult year we have ever had. We hope these restrictions do not last for long.”

You may also want to watch:

The Stena Hollandica carries up to 1,200 passengers, 230 cars and 300 lorries – as does its sister ship on the route, the Stena Britannica.

There are a number of exemptions from the quarantine rules – including for international truck drivers – so Stena does not expect the new restrictions to have a serious effect on commercial traffic.

MORE: Government supported ferry companies during the lockdown

Holland had the restrictions brought in along with France, Malta, Monaco, Aruba and the Turks & Caicos Islands in a move which caused frustration for hundreds of thousands of Britons on holiday in France alone.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps insisted the government had taken “a practical approach” to the new restrictions.

The latest 14-day cumulative figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show 32.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in France, compared with 18.5 in the UK.

The decision to add the Netherlands was made after a 52% increase in newly-reported cases between August 7 and 13, folowing a consistent series of rises in previous weeks.

Over the past week, there has been a 273% increase in newly-reported cases in Turks & Caicos, a 1,106% increase in Aruba and a 105% rise in Malta.