News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:42 AM October 13, 2021   
The A1101 at Burnt Fen has now reopened, Suffolk police said

A man who died after a single vehicle crash has been named by police - Credit: Google Maps

A 67-year-old man who died in a single vehicle crash near Lakenheath has been named by police. 

Officers were called to the crash involving a Porsche Boxster on Sunday, August 29 at around 1.10pm at Burnt Fen on the A1101. 

Police have now named the driver as Stephen Coombes of Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Mr Coombes was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but later died on Friday, September 3. 



You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Football

Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon