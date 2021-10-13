Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash

Published: 10:42 AM October 13, 2021

A man who died after a single vehicle crash has been named by police - Credit: Google Maps

A 67-year-old man who died in a single vehicle crash near Lakenheath has been named by police.

Officers were called to the crash involving a Porsche Boxster on Sunday, August 29 at around 1.10pm at Burnt Fen on the A1101.

Police have now named the driver as Stephen Coombes of Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Mr Coombes was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but later died on Friday, September 3.







