Fell ponies and riders pay poignant tribute to Queen

As the country prepares to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, more than 100 ponies around the country came together on Sunday to say ‘thank you’ to her late Majesty, their patron.

Members of the Fell Pony Society and their ponies all made their way to their nearest church to pay their respects.

Two of these members were Debbie Lock from Stoke-by-Nayland and her horse, Freda, and Jemima Bush and her horse, William.

“This is our way of coming together, and saying thank you,” Debbie explained.

The Fell Pony originates from Cumbria, and is classed as a rare breed with the Fell Pony Heritage Trust estimating that there are just 6,500 pure bred ponies worldwide.

“They’re very versatile little ponies,” explained Debbie. “They can do pretty much anything. Anything a horse can do, a Fell Pony can do – with attitude!

“The Queen became patron of the society exactly 40 years ago this year. So, we have been celebrating that, and also the fact that the society has been set up for 100 years this year, too.

“Back in May at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, we had a parade for her Majesty of over 40 ponies that we had in the main arena.

“It just goes to show how good the Fell Ponies are, because they were all so well behaved.

“The Queen loved horses of all types, and we were privileged to have her as our patron for as long as we did.”

Fell ponies Freda and William receiving a blessing from Reverend Stèphane Javelle at St Mary's in Stoke -By-Nayland, to say thank you to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the patron of the Fell Pony Society. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Debbie explained that a gene causing immunodeficiency in foals has had a “devastating” effect on the population, but that thankfully, DNA testing is now helping to breed out this condition.

“With her Majesty’s help and support, the society has done a lot of work over the last twenty or so years,” she said.

“So, today was about saying thank you, and paying our respects.”

Over 100 members of the Fell Pony Society rode to their nearest church at 3pm on Sunday, September 18.

Debbie and her friend rode to St Mary’s Church on School Street, where prayers were said by Reverend Stèphane Javelle.