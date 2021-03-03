News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Stonham Barns bike nights ready to roll again

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:24 PM March 3, 2021   
Motorcycle owners and enthusiasts are getting set to meet up at Stonham Barns Park during the spring, summer and autumn months.  

After months of lockdown, the regular Thursday night meets are planned to start again on or around April 8, subject to the easing of Government restrictions. 

The free event will also have hot and cold food, drinks and a licensed bar for the pillion passengers running from 5pm to 9.30pm.   

David Sandpearl of Stonham Barns Park, said: ‘Our bike nights can attract a wide range of enthusiasts and collectors with differing bike interests, there are first-time motorcycle owners and those who own rare and exceptional bikes including an awesome range of customs. 

“We provide all the facilities needed to make a bike meet go smoothly.’ 

All motorcycles, trikes and quads are welcome too.

It is hoped the event will feature speedway bikes and members of the local Superbike team.  

Other events on the calendar include May Day Fun, The Motorcycle Show, Steam & Vintage Show, Truck Show and History Alive.  

