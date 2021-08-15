Gallery
Hundreds of car enthusiasts enjoy day at classic car show
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Hundreds of classic car enthusiasts were spotted at the Stonham Barns classic car show.
The Sights and Sounds classic car show was held at Stonham Barn Parks showground in Stonham Aspal today, Sunday, August 15.
As well as classic cars and classic bikes there was also club stands, auto jumble, trade stands and food outlets, bars and live music.
Each of the incredible classic cars arrived for a stunning static display before being expertly driven around the showground in the ‘Show & Shine’ parade.
The Foxyrock dance club was also at the show as they performed to the crowds.
A spokesperson for Stonham Barns, said: "It’s a nostalgic day and it comes with all the fun of a great day out for friends and families."
People of all ages enjoyed the classic car show which had a full range of cars from across the decades on show.
