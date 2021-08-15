News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of car enthusiasts enjoy day at classic car show

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 AM August 15, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM August 15, 2021
The classic car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds of classic car enthusiasts were spotted at the Stonham Barns classic car show. 

Eight-year-old Holly Pearson enjoying the minis at the classic car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: D

The Sights and Sounds classic car show was held at Stonham Barn Parks showground in Stonham Aspal today, Sunday, August 15.

As well as classic cars and classic bikes there was also club stands, auto jumble, trade stands and food outlets, bars and live music.

The grill sculpture on a Beauford is polished by owner Nigel Whitworth at the classic car show at St

Each of the incredible classic cars arrived for a stunning static display before being expertly driven around the showground in the ‘Show & Shine’ parade.

Lucy Grimley of the Foxyrock Dance Club, ready to dance at the classic car show at Stonham Barns. Pi

The Foxyrock dance club was also at the show as they performed to the crowds.

A spokesperson for Stonham Barns, said: "It’s a nostalgic day and it comes with all the fun of a great day out for friends and families."

Ashley Hernandez, eight, is thrilled to see a Lamborghini Contach at the classic car show at Stonham

People of all ages enjoyed the classic car show which had a full range of cars from across the decades on show. 

The classic car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

