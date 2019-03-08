Classic American car show at Stonham Barns

Classic American cars will be on display at the All-American Show at Stonham Barns Picture: CARL HUMPHREY CARL HUMPHREY

Classic American cars from down the years will be on display as Uncle Sam comes to Suffolk this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Classic American cars from down the years will be on display as Uncle Sam comes to Suffolk this weekend.

Around 500 American cars, trucks and hot rods from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s to the present day will be at the All-American Show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket on Sunday September 29.

Among the exhibits will be a bright yellow classic American school bus.

You may also want to watch:

Other attractions will include Tomahawk-throwing and archery as well as experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes.

Gary Newland, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: 'There are some truly exceptional cars coming along to the show, they are the owners' pride and joy and it's easy to see why.

"We are really excited at the prospect of the iconic Thomas school bus coming along."

Anyone with an American car they would like to show can just turn up on the day. There is no need to pre-register, just arrive between 7.30am and 9.30am. Driver and car get in for free. Passengers cost £10 per person.

For visitors, tickets cost £10, £5 for under 15s. Exhibiting drivers and under 4s go free.