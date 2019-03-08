E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Classic American car show at Stonham Barns

PUBLISHED: 21:41 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 25 September 2019

Classic American cars will be on display at the All-American Show at Stonham Barns Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Classic American cars will be on display at the All-American Show at Stonham Barns Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

CARL HUMPHREY

Classic American cars from down the years will be on display as Uncle Sam comes to Suffolk this weekend.

Classic American cars from down the years will be on display as Uncle Sam comes to Suffolk this weekend.

Around 500 American cars, trucks and hot rods from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s to the present day will be at the All-American Show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket on Sunday September 29.

Among the exhibits will be a bright yellow classic American school bus.

You may also want to watch:

Other attractions will include Tomahawk-throwing and archery as well as experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes.

Gary Newland, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: 'There are some truly exceptional cars coming along to the show, they are the owners' pride and joy and it's easy to see why.

"We are really excited at the prospect of the iconic Thomas school bus coming along."

Anyone with an American car they would like to show can just turn up on the day. There is no need to pre-register, just arrive between 7.30am and 9.30am. Driver and car get in for free. Passengers cost £10 per person.

For visitors, tickets cost £10, £5 for under 15s. Exhibiting drivers and under 4s go free.

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sunday train services to improve across region – but not on all routes

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Former Ipswich Town star Tom Lawrence charged with drink-driving

Former Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence has been charged with drink driving Picture: STEVE WALLER

Why eight fire engines were sent to historic Suffolk stately home

Eight fire crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at Ickworth House, owned by the National Trust Picture: SFRS

Who is appearing at Flipside festival in November 2019?

FlipSide 2019 has been titled The Purpose of Place and will be looking at the dilemma caused by coastal erosion and our influence on the world Photo: Steven Cordory
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists