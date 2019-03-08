Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

In pictures: History Alive at Stonham Barns

PUBLISHED: 19:01 30 June 2019

The past came to life at the History Alive Stonham Barns day at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The past came to life at the History Alive Stonham Barns day at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Those arriving at Stonham Barns this weekend may well have felt they were stepping back in time - as hundreds of re-enactors brought the past to life.

The past came to life at the History Alive Stonham Barns day at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe past came to life at the History Alive Stonham Barns day at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was the fourth time the History Alive event has been held in Suffolk, with more groups taking part this year than ever before.

From the Vikings to the American Civil War, hundreds of years of culture, food and battle were on show for visitors to enjoy and learn more about.

The task has been even greater this weekend, as temperatures in Suffolk hit almost 30C.

You may also want to watch:

"You just have to admire the re-enactors - one told me some of them loose half a stone in a weight over a hot weekend like this," said Gary Newland, the event manager at Stonham Barns.

"We've had an amazing time. The nice thing about this event is that it's been a mash-up of history.

"It's always nice to see a Viking having a chat with a Second World War re-enactor."

Mr Newland said some of the re-enactors had even provided an unusual sight for Stonham Barns' weekly car boot goers this morning, as they wandered around the neighbouring event.

Matthew Hobbs enjoying the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMatthew Hobbs enjoying the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overall, Mr Newland said the weekend's event had been a great success.

"I was looking at children's faces and they were just immersed in it," he said. "It is a beautiful event."

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Wrong shade of yellow? Man hits out at ‘hideous’ newly-painted lines

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Wrong shade of yellow? Man hits out at ‘hideous’ newly-painted lines

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘NHS staff aren’t punchbags’: Shock as SIX workers a day attacked in Suffolk by patients

Figures show that on average more than six NHS staff in Suffolk are assaulted every day. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after major crash near A12

The crash happened near Friday Street cafe on the A1094 near the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I know who you are’ – Police call out attackers after man airlifted to hospital

A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after a fight in Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Someone took the excitement from him’ - mother’s pain after son hurt in BMW hit and run

Jill Lock, from Kessingland is calling for the motorist to come forward. Picture: Contributed by Jill Lock

New Jimmy’s Farm camel has been ‘loving’ the heatwave

Chris Lusby giving Alice some carrots at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists