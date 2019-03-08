In pictures: History Alive at Stonham Barns

Those arriving at Stonham Barns this weekend may well have felt they were stepping back in time - as hundreds of re-enactors brought the past to life.

It was the fourth time the History Alive event has been held in Suffolk, with more groups taking part this year than ever before.

From the Vikings to the American Civil War, hundreds of years of culture, food and battle were on show for visitors to enjoy and learn more about.

The task has been even greater this weekend, as temperatures in Suffolk hit almost 30C.

"You just have to admire the re-enactors - one told me some of them loose half a stone in a weight over a hot weekend like this," said Gary Newland, the event manager at Stonham Barns.

"We've had an amazing time. The nice thing about this event is that it's been a mash-up of history.

"It's always nice to see a Viking having a chat with a Second World War re-enactor."

Mr Newland said some of the re-enactors had even provided an unusual sight for Stonham Barns' weekly car boot goers this morning, as they wandered around the neighbouring event.

Overall, Mr Newland said the weekend's event had been a great success.

"I was looking at children's faces and they were just immersed in it," he said. "It is a beautiful event."