Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

It’s no joke! Free tickets to comedy show for best gag

11 March, 2019 - 10:05
Nigel 'Boy' Syers and Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY

Nigel 'Boy' Syers and Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY

Archant

Have you heard the one about winning free tickets to a comedy show for telling the best joke?

Nigel 'Boy' Syers and Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAYNigel 'Boy' Syers and Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY

Well, this one is no gag – for comedians Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer really are offering people free entry to their upcoming Suffolk show for making them laugh.

The pair will perform at Stonham Barns’ new purpose-built AMP Theatre, run by the venue’s resident entertainer Alex Morley.

Mr Day, who has headlined at the famous end of season show at Cromer Pier for over a decade, inspired Mr Morley to become an entertainer when he visited his primary school nearly 20 years ago.

Now Mr Morley has returned the favour by inviting Mr Day to perform a one-off show at his own theatre.

Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAYOlly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY

The best joke submitted in advance by residents will be aired on stage, with the winner also getting a free pair of tickets.

Mr Day said: “I am looking forward to seeing the best jokes that Suffolk has to offer.”

Jokes should be emailed to office@alexmorleyproductions.co.uk before March 14. The winner will be announced and notified on March 15.

Tickets for the show are £12.50 per person.

Nigel 'Boy' Syers. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAYNigel 'Boy' Syers. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY

The show lasts approximately 2hrs and 20mins, including an interval.

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ipswich Coroner’s Court evacuated while firefighters investigate ‘smell of smoke’

The coroner's court in Ipswich was evacuated following reports of a smell of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

Anthony Ogogo retires from professional boxing

Anthony Ogogo suffered eye damage during his defeat to Craig Cunningham in 2016. Picture: PA

Drugs squad seize £5,000 worth of cannabis during raid

Police discovered £5,000 worth of cannabis during a raid in Raglan Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists