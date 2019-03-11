It’s no joke! Free tickets to comedy show for best gag

Nigel 'Boy' Syers and Olly Day. Picture: COURTESY OF OLLY DAY Archant

Have you heard the one about winning free tickets to a comedy show for telling the best joke?

Well, this one is no gag – for comedians Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer really are offering people free entry to their upcoming Suffolk show for making them laugh.

The pair will perform at Stonham Barns’ new purpose-built AMP Theatre, run by the venue’s resident entertainer Alex Morley.

Mr Day, who has headlined at the famous end of season show at Cromer Pier for over a decade, inspired Mr Morley to become an entertainer when he visited his primary school nearly 20 years ago.

Now Mr Morley has returned the favour by inviting Mr Day to perform a one-off show at his own theatre.

The best joke submitted in advance by residents will be aired on stage, with the winner also getting a free pair of tickets.

Mr Day said: “I am looking forward to seeing the best jokes that Suffolk has to offer.”

Jokes should be emailed to office@alexmorleyproductions.co.uk before March 14. The winner will be announced and notified on March 15.

Tickets for the show are £12.50 per person.

The show lasts approximately 2hrs and 20mins, including an interval.