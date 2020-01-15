E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Commuters advised NOT TO TRAVEL as fallen tree damages train

PUBLISHED: 07:03 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:03 15 January 2020

Services between Sudbury and Marks Tey are suspended after a train hit a tree Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Services between Sudbury and Marks Tey are suspended after a train hit a tree Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Commuters on a busy line between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been advised not to travel after a fallen tree damaged a train.

A train hit a tree on the line around 10pm last night, prompting the suspension of all services.

The disruption comes following heavy winds overnight which saw at least 28 trees fall into roads in Suffolk alone which led to various closures.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to damage being sustained to the train planned to run on the Sudbury branch, services are suspended.

"We are advising customers not to travel between Marks Tey and Sudbury, until further notice."

A replacement bus service is in the process of being arranged to start at 7.30am.

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Greater Anglia axes all morning rush-hour trains on East Suffolk line for second day running

Rush hour trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled for a second day running by Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge OPEN after heavy winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

‘Groundhog Day’ – MP criticises mental health service limbo as trust kept in special measures

Jonathan Warren, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust Picture: NSFT

‘Still more work to do’ – health secretary speaks over ‘special measures’ NHS trust in back yard

Parents and carers have penned a letter to health and social care secretary Matt Hancock over the state of children and young people's mental health services in Suffolk Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Road closed as all emergency services respond to house fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Skies set to clear as weather improves in Suffolk – and the Orwell Bridge should remain open

Suffolk is set for a drier and calmer day after 27 trees fell overnight and the Orwell Bridge was closed due to high winds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists