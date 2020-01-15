Commuters advised NOT TO TRAVEL as fallen tree damages train

Commuters on a busy line between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been advised not to travel after a fallen tree damaged a train.

A train hit a tree on the line around 10pm last night, prompting the suspension of all services.

The disruption comes following heavy winds overnight which saw at least 28 trees fall into roads in Suffolk alone which led to various closures.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to damage being sustained to the train planned to run on the Sudbury branch, services are suspended.

"We are advising customers not to travel between Marks Tey and Sudbury, until further notice."

A replacement bus service is in the process of being arranged to start at 7.30am.