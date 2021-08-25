Major free music festival to return after two-year absence

Published: 7:29 PM August 25, 2021

A major free music festival is to return this weekend after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus crisis.

StowFiesta in Stowmarket began life as StowFest in 2007 before evolving into its current form in 2014, with the aim of providing a "mix of quality live music, featuring both covers and original bands".

Revellers will be delighted to be dancing at StowFiesta again this year - Credit: STOWFIESTA

The annual celebration quickly became a firm favourite on the Mid Suffolk calendar - but, like many events, it had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A virtual online festival was held instead - but 2021 sees the return of the usual two-day live event, following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions earlier this year.

The Covid-secure event will take place at Chilton Fields on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.

Saturday will feature popular Suffolk-based Johnny Cash tribute band Jax & Co, as well as ska and reggae favourites The Kubricks and Stowmarket's Renegade Twelve.

StowFiesta aims to provide people with a range of musical acts - Credit: Archant

Sunday kicks off with Andy Ottley’s popular Elvis tribute act and will feature the rock and roll piano wizardry of Phil Jackson and his band, as well as Lucky Number 7.

As well as the live music, there will be various free family activities including a climbing wall and circus skills workshop, as well as Punch and Judy.

David Marsh, events and theatre manager at Stowmarket Town Council said: “When we closed StowFiesta in June 2019, we would never have guessed that it would be over two years before we would get to do it again.

"Last year’s virtual event was good, but we’re so excited to be bringing live music back to Chilton Fields.

"The fantastic musical talent on stage almost goes without saying but one of the things that is always popular, and something of a rarity, is the free family entertainment – so people don’t have to break the bank keeping the family entertained.”

For more information on StowFiesta, visit the event's website or its Facebook page.