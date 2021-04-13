News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket barbers has 'record day' as customers rush back

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM April 13, 2021   
Sharon Chapman is thrilled to be open again after so long. Pictured with her client Anne Cornwell.

Chapmans hairdressers and barbers in Stowmarket had a busy first day back in business as Covid restrictions eased - describing it as its best ever day.

A much-needed haircut has been a long time coming for customers growing weary of their unkempt locks.

Queues could be seen outside most barbershops and salons.

Oscar Davis, aged 5, having his hair trimmed by Sophie Clark at Chapmans in Stowmarket Picture:Sara

Sharon Chapman, owner of Chapmans, said: “Last night we were so excited we couldn’t sleep.

"It was like when you are waiting to go to the airport before a holiday and you wake up every hour.

Sharon Chapman is thrilled to be open again after so long. Pictured with her client Anne Cornwell.

Queues were also seen outside barbershops in Sudbury.

Alex Dowse, 20, said he had to wait nearly two hours to get his hair cut - but said it was "definitely" worth the wait.

