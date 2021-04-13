Stowmarket barbers has 'record day' as customers rush back

Published: 7:00 PM April 13, 2021

Sharon Chapman is thrilled to be open again after so long. Pictured with her client Anne Cornwell. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Chapmans hairdressers and barbers in Stowmarket had a busy first day back in business as Covid restrictions eased - describing it as its best ever day.

A much-needed haircut has been a long time coming for customers growing weary of their unkempt locks.

Queues could be seen outside most barbershops and salons.

Oscar Davis, aged 5, having his hair trimmed by Sophie Clark at Chapmans in Stowmarket Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sharon Chapman, owner of Chapmans, said: “Last night we were so excited we couldn’t sleep.

"It was like when you are waiting to go to the airport before a holiday and you wake up every hour.

Sharon Chapman is thrilled to be open again after so long. Pictured with her client Anne Cornwell. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

Queues were also seen outside barbershops in Sudbury.

Alex Dowse, 20, said he had to wait nearly two hours to get his hair cut - but said it was "definitely" worth the wait.