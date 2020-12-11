Care worker who saved life of 30-year-old receives award

Published: 7:30 AM December 11, 2020

Sophy Cobbold, a care home worker in Stowmarket, has received an award after saving the life of a 30-year-old man who collapsed in the street. - Credit: Cedrus House Care Home

A Stowmarket care home worker who saved the life of a 30-year-old man who collapsed in the street has received a national award.

Sophy Cobbold - part of the housekeeping team at Care UK’s Cedrus House - was nominated for the Royal Humane Society Award after she successfully resuscitated the young man, when he suffered a medical episode .

Using skills from basic life support training undertaken at the care home, Mrs Cobbold was able to help the man who became unwell in Stowmarket in July.

He was later taken to hospital and has subsequently made a full recovery.

On receiving the award, the care home worker said: “I went into action mode, like anyone would, and I’m thankful that I knew what to do in that situation.

"It just shows how important basic life support training can be.

"I couldn’t believe it when I found out I would be receiving a resuscitation certificate from the Royal Humane Society.

Pc Will Thornett, an officer at the scene, was overwhelmed by Sophy’s quick, calm and effective response - and nominated her for the award.

“I was very pleased to hear that Sophy would be receiving the award," he said.

"She found herself in a serious and potentially traumatic situation, but stayed calm and reacted by starting CPR and telling others to call for an ambulance.

"Her actions may well have saved the gentleman’s life and from speaking to him afterwards, I know he is immensely grateful.”

Michelle Webster, home manager at Cedrus House, added: “We are incredibly proud of Sophy’s brave response, and her ability to think clearly in such a challenging and unprecedented situation.

“Being trained in basic life support is an invaluable skill, both in and outside of work, which is why each member of the team at Cedrus House has the opportunity to be trained, no matter their job role.

"Sophy is not only an asset to us, but to the whole community, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her as part of the Cedrus House family.”

Cedrus House is a modern care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.







