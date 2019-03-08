Stowmarket Carnival to dazzle crowds in 58th year

Party goers at Stowmarket Carnival in 2018.

Stars of the silver screen are set to role down the red carpet as part of a film themed Carnival in Stowmarket.

Revellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018.

The colourful carnival mark its 58th year this weekend in the centre of the Suffolk town.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as a precession of Hollywood theme floats, musicians and dancers travel along Needham Road, onto Ipswich road before turning left onto Tavern Street concluding at Stowmarket Recreation Ground.

The parade is due to start at 12.30 on Saturday, July 20 and is scheduled to finished at around 2pm.

Road closures will be in place while the parade travels through the town and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, or expect delay.

A specialised motor vehicel pictured at Stowmarket Carnival 2018.

Jayne Woods, Stowmarket Carnival chairwoman, said: "We really appreciate everyone coming out to support the Carnival Procession - a lot of time and effort goes into creating the floats and it is lovely to see all the pavements filled with people watching the procession.

"To let the procession move easily through Stowmarket, road closures will be in place, we please ask that you adhere to these on the day and respect the instructions of the Traffic Marshalls."

The carnival will also boast a range of activities which will take place at the recreation grounds after the parade ends on Saturday, continuing onto Sunday .

Musicians performing at Stowmarket Carnival 2018.

The acts are due to start from 3pm with the mid Suffolk gymnastics, combat kick boxing, bravo school of Rock and the lively Suffolk based Royle Entertainment who will have fire eaters and stilt walkers, performing.

There will also be lots of live music with Shane Baxendale, Bravo School of Rock hitting the stage before local lads, The Skittlez close the show.

Sunday will see the annual pet and dog show and with Chelsea Francis performing before the New life Church Choir finish off the weekend.

The carnival will also be family friendly with a range of activities for all ages. An array of children's characters will be around for "meet and greets" on both days with Punch and Judy, Mr Bean circus work shop, craft tent and face paining also featuring.

Revellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018.

There will also be a car show on Saturday where motorheads will have a chance to check out what Stowmarket has to offer on four wheels.