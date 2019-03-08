Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stowmarket Carnival to dazzle crowds in 58th year

PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 July 2019

Party goers at Stowmarket Carnival in 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Party goers at Stowmarket Carnival in 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Stars of the silver screen are set to role down the red carpet as part of a film themed Carnival in Stowmarket.

Revellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSRevellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

The colourful carnival mark its 58th year this weekend in the centre of the Suffolk town.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as a precession of Hollywood theme floats, musicians and dancers travel along Needham Road, onto Ipswich road before turning left onto Tavern Street concluding at Stowmarket Recreation Ground.

The parade is due to start at 12.30 on Saturday, July 20 and is scheduled to finished at around 2pm.

Road closures will be in place while the parade travels through the town and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, or expect delay.

A specialised motor vehicel pictured at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSA specialised motor vehicel pictured at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Jayne Woods, Stowmarket Carnival chairwoman, said: "We really appreciate everyone coming out to support the Carnival Procession - a lot of time and effort goes into creating the floats and it is lovely to see all the pavements filled with people watching the procession.

You may also want to watch:

"To let the procession move easily through Stowmarket, road closures will be in place, we please ask that you adhere to these on the day and respect the instructions of the Traffic Marshalls."

The carnival will also boast a range of activities which will take place at the recreation grounds after the parade ends on Saturday, continuing onto Sunday .

Musicians performing at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSMusicians performing at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

The acts are due to start from 3pm with the mid Suffolk gymnastics, combat kick boxing, bravo school of Rock and the lively Suffolk based Royle Entertainment who will have fire eaters and stilt walkers, performing.

There will also be lots of live music with Shane Baxendale, Bravo School of Rock hitting the stage before local lads, The Skittlez close the show.

Sunday will see the annual pet and dog show and with Chelsea Francis performing before the New life Church Choir finish off the weekend.

The carnival will also be family friendly with a range of activities for all ages. An array of children's characters will be around for "meet and greets" on both days with Punch and Judy, Mr Bean circus work shop, craft tent and face paining also featuring.

Revellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSRevellers enjoy themselves at Stowmarket Carnival 2018. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

There will also be a car show on Saturday where motorheads will have a chance to check out what Stowmarket has to offer on four wheels.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Extinction Rebellion and Northern Bypass protesters heading to Suffolk County Council

Extinction Rebellion have already held a die-in at Bury St Edmunds. Now they are planning a similar protest at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Is there life after Brexit for farmers?

Work begins on multi-million pound hospital revamp and extension

noviniti Limited director Jonathan Houlston, Director of Finance at ESNEFT Dawn Scrafield, ESNEFT Chief Executive Nick Hulme and WH Smith business development manager Haley-Mae Benton, at Colchester Hospital Picture: ESNEFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists