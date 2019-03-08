Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Christmas is coming to Stowmarket - and it is only July

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 July 2019

Reverend Michael Eden amongst the beautiful trees at the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Reverend Michael Eden amongst the beautiful trees at the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most would think it is still a bit early to be thinking of snow, stockings and Santa Claus but not in this Suffolk market town.

Applciations to decorate a tree at the 15th anniversary Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival 2019 have opened. Picture: GREGG BROWNApplciations to decorate a tree at the 15th anniversary Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival 2019 have opened. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In preparation for the hugely popular Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival, which will take place between November 22 and January 4 this winter, applications for those wanting to take part have already opened.

The festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year and it is expected that there will be more trees than ever before on display, securing its place as one of the UK's biggest Christmas Tree festivals.

Organisers have added an extra venue for the expected 30,000 visitors to explore making this year the biggest festival yet.

But with hundreds of decorated trees expected, the organisers are starting early.

Visitors will be able to get into the Christmas spirit at the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary's Church from November. Picture: ARCHANTVisitors will be able to get into the Christmas spirit at the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary's Church from November. Picture: ARCHANT

As well as Christmas trees in the Parish Church, Stowmarket Library and Abbots Hall in The Museum of East Anglian Life, there will be trees in the garden at Red Gables for the first time.

Judy Eden, Festival coordinator, said: "Once again we are inviting all groups, organisations, businesses, charities and schools in the town as well as individuals, friends and families to take part and decorate a tree.

"The trees are provided free of charge but we ask that you provide your decorations to fit in with the theme of the venue.

You may also want to watch:

"There are a limited number of trees so we advise that you apply to decorate a tree in good time.

"If you are interested in being part of this wonderful community event and would like to know more or would like an application form do get in touch."

The festival began back in 2005 with a modest 80 Christmas trees in St Peter and St Mary's Church.

Since then it has grown year by year with more trees added each time. Last year people travelled from all over the country and sometimes from overseas to see the trees.

Each location has a different theme to celebrate different areas of the festive season.

At Stowmarket Parish Church, the theme will be Carols and Christmas Verse while at Stowmarket Library it will be Christmas Songs. At Abbots Hall the theme will be the farm at Christmas and at the Red Gables the theme will be Holly and Ivy.

Anyone who would like to decorate at tree at any of the locations is asked to contact:

- The parish church on 01449 774652

- Stowmarket Parish Church - Carols and Christmas Verse, call 01449 774652, or email here

- Stowmarket Library - Christmas Songs, call 01449 700549, or email here

- Abbots Hall in the Museum of East Anglian Life - The Farm at Christmas, call 01449 612229, or email here

- Red Gables - Holly and Ivy, call 01449 673947, or email here

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Water giants aim to bring the greatest minds together for East Anglian innovation event

Meter exchanger James Wood changing the old water meters for new smart meters on West Mersea near Colchester in Essex Picture: www.matthewpowerphotography.co.uk

Former Town starlet Ben Knight named in Man City’s squad for pre-season tour of Asia

Manchester City paid £1m to sign Ben Knight as a 16-year-old from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2018. Picture: BEN KNIGHT/INSTAGRAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists