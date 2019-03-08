Christmas is coming to Stowmarket - and it is only July

Reverend Michael Eden amongst the beautiful trees at the 2017 Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most would think it is still a bit early to be thinking of snow, stockings and Santa Claus but not in this Suffolk market town.

Applciations to decorate a tree at the 15th anniversary Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival 2019 have opened. Picture: GREGG BROWN Applciations to decorate a tree at the 15th anniversary Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival 2019 have opened. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In preparation for the hugely popular Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival, which will take place between November 22 and January 4 this winter, applications for those wanting to take part have already opened.

The festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year and it is expected that there will be more trees than ever before on display, securing its place as one of the UK's biggest Christmas Tree festivals.

Organisers have added an extra venue for the expected 30,000 visitors to explore making this year the biggest festival yet.

But with hundreds of decorated trees expected, the organisers are starting early.

Visitors will be able to get into the Christmas spirit at the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary's Church from November. Picture: ARCHANT Visitors will be able to get into the Christmas spirit at the Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Mary's Church from November. Picture: ARCHANT

As well as Christmas trees in the Parish Church, Stowmarket Library and Abbots Hall in The Museum of East Anglian Life, there will be trees in the garden at Red Gables for the first time.

Judy Eden, Festival coordinator, said: "Once again we are inviting all groups, organisations, businesses, charities and schools in the town as well as individuals, friends and families to take part and decorate a tree.

"The trees are provided free of charge but we ask that you provide your decorations to fit in with the theme of the venue.

"There are a limited number of trees so we advise that you apply to decorate a tree in good time.

"If you are interested in being part of this wonderful community event and would like to know more or would like an application form do get in touch."

The festival began back in 2005 with a modest 80 Christmas trees in St Peter and St Mary's Church.

Since then it has grown year by year with more trees added each time. Last year people travelled from all over the country and sometimes from overseas to see the trees.

Each location has a different theme to celebrate different areas of the festive season.

At Stowmarket Parish Church, the theme will be Carols and Christmas Verse while at Stowmarket Library it will be Christmas Songs. At Abbots Hall the theme will be the farm at Christmas and at the Red Gables the theme will be Holly and Ivy.

Anyone who would like to decorate at tree at any of the locations is asked to contact:

- Stowmarket Parish Church - Carols and Christmas Verse, call 01449 774652, or email here

- Stowmarket Library - Christmas Songs, call 01449 700549, or email here

- Abbots Hall in the Museum of East Anglian Life - The Farm at Christmas, call 01449 612229, or email here

- Red Gables - Holly and Ivy, call 01449 673947, or email here