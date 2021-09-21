Published: 10:30 AM September 21, 2021

William and Mabel Pooley from Stowmarket are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A couple from Stowmarket who say the secret to a happy marriage is "getting on with it" are about to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary - and the wife plans to dig out an old card for her beloved.

William, 92, and Mabel Pooley, 89, met at a Girls' Brigade march in the town with friendship soon blossoming into romance.

The happy couple married in Stowupland, where Mrs Pooley grew up, on September, 22, 1951 and tomorrow marks 70 years married.

Mrs Pooley said she will probably dig out an old anniversary card to give to her husband on, adding: "I don't throw out cards."

After starting their married life in Cotton they were given the ultimate first wedding anniversary gift a year later - the arrival of their first child Jennifer.

William and Mabel Pooley on their wedding day, 70 years ago - they were married at the Stowupland Congregational Chapel - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr and Mrs Pooley went on to have four more children, Eric, Martin, Nicholas and Tricia, and now the family extends to 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren - with their newest member arriving only last weekend.

The couple have lived in Stowmarket for more than 50 years and Mrs Pooley used to work at the Ford News Agency in Combs Ford.

Describing the key to their happy and lengthy marriage she said: "Tolerance and acceptance of each other's faults and getting on with it, but tolerance has to be the biggest thing.

"We have been quite happy, I'm very, very lucky and I owe a lot to Ipswich Hospital."

William and Mabel Pooley will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary together - the couple have five children. Their eldest daughter Jennifer was born on their first wedding anniversary. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Pooley is referring to health problems her husband had 30 years ago, which forced him to retire from his role at Eastern Electricity.

Tricia Brown, 53, the couple's youngest daughter said: "Dad suffered will illness in his 60s, so we never would have expected him to make this anniversary."

Tricia said her mum would love the attention the platinum anniversary will bring, but her father would be slightly more reserved about the occasion, she added: "Their children would like to thank them for all their hard work and everything they have done for them."

Mrs Pooley said they would be scaling down any celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic but expects they might be taken out by family members to mark the occasion.



