Meet Splodge - the Stowmarket dog crowned the EADT's first Pet of the Year

The results are in for the EADT’s first ever pet of the year competition - and Splodge from Stowmarket has been crowned winner.

Splodge lives with her owner Emma Gooderham and Emma's daughter, Millie Treadray. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Splodge is a Springer Spaniel with a never-ending supply of energy. She lives with owners Emma Gooderham, Emma’s partner, Carl, and their two children, Josh and Millie.

“Splodge was born on July 2,” says Emma. “We’ve had her since she was eight weeks old, and she’s settled into our family really well. She’s a very loving dog, and likes to be by your side, whatever you’re doing.”

Despite being very much still a puppy, Splodge is a dog with a lot of responsibility, as she has an important role at the residential home where Emma works.

“I work in care, and I take her to work with me. She’s become like our therapy dog, for the elderly residents.

“Just before Covid happened, we had another dog coming in, but that got discontinued as the owner didn’t want to keep coming back to the home. I thought, well, I’ve just got this puppy and I asked if I could start bringing her in to use as a therapy for the residents, and the manager agreed.

“Splodge makes them so happy, and just brings smiles to their faces. They’re not allowed to touch her at the moment, but they sit and talk to her. It’s just being able to see an animal again. She’s very calm with them. She just sits and enjoys all the attention!

“A lot of the residents will call her by her name, but they will also reminisce with me about memories of their own dogs from home."

She added: “A few residents have robotic dogs, but when they see a real dog, it just brings them so much joy.”

Studies have found that robotic pets can alleviate feelings of loneliness and agitation in care home residents, and can be a great source of comfort to those living with dementia.

Splodge brings residents in Emma's care home much comfort. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

But when she’s off duty, Splodge lets her cheeky side run loose.

“She's very into socks,” says Emma. “She’s forever pinching our socks.”

As a prize, Candydash Images have given Splodge a voucher for a photoshoot, while our main sponsor Primal Raw has given her a hamper full of goodies.