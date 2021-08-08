Popular Stowmarket GP retires after 33 years caring for patients

Published: 4:00 PM August 8, 2021

A popular Stowmarket GP who has retired after 33 years said caring for patients in the town has been "the best job in the world".

Dr Baber Yusaf, a senior partner at Stowhealth surgery in Violet Hill Road, has worked as a GP in the town since 1988.

The 64-year-old started training in 1976 and worked in New Zealand for six months before settling in Stowmarket.

Dr Yusaf, who retired on July 31, said he will miss his patients - some of which he has got to know very well over many years of working in the town.

"There's nothing quite as satisfying as using your skills to help people and being able to see the outcomes," he said.

"I have always said that being a GP is the best job in the world.

"There's also the real bonus of being able to look after people over a long period of time so you get to know people, you get to know their families, and you look after generations of people.

"I remember when I first started, I used to be much more involved with antenatal care, so I would visit the women at home when the baby was born.

"Then years later I see that little girl grow up and have her own baby and recently I've been seeing the second generation having children so I thought it's time to retire!"

Dr Yusaf said the role of a GP has changed constantly throughout his career, and highlighted the digital transformation over recent years.

"It's changed massively," he said. "I suppose one of the things that has made the job so interesting is that it's never been the same job, it's been constantly changing and evolving.

"The job I've done over the past few years is nothing like the job I started in 1988.

"When I first started, there were paper records. The day was quite structured, you had a morning surgery, evening surgery, with the middle of the day occupied by visits.

"So much more is now done on the phone and online."

Dr Yusaf, who has three grown-up children and one grandson, said he is looking forward to doing some travelling in retirement.

"Before I settled in Stowmarket, we travelled a fair bit and I worked in New Zealand for six months and we were hoping to go back there because I haven't been back there for 35 years," he said. "That's been put on ice for the meanwhile but we hope to do some more travelling again.

"Also, I now a have a grandson who is almost one. I haven't seen very much of him over the past year but recently I've been able to see a bit more of him so I hope to see more of him."