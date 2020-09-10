E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire service respond to blaze on grounds of Suffolk high school

PUBLISHED: 18:08 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 10 September 2020

A fire has broken out in a pile of rubbish on the grounds of Stowmarket High School. Picture: RUSSELL ULLYETT

The fire service are responding to a blaze in a pile of refuse on the grounds of Stowmarket High School.

Two crews are attending the scene, after witnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from land near to the school building.

The fire service were originally called to the school shortly before 5.20pm today, after reports of the fire.

They arrived to find that a large pile of rubbish, which is separate from the school building, was alight.

The incident is ongoing, and firefighters are using jet hoses to tackle the blaze.

The police have also been made aware of the fire.

