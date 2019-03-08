Stowmarket school celebrates Japanese culture with day of activities

Students with their Bento Boxes during a Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A school in Stowmarket has celebrated Japanese culture in a day focused on language, religion and sushi.

The Japanese tea workshop during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood. The Japanese tea workshop during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

On Wednesday, March 27, year-10 students from Stowmarket High School took part in a “Take Your Place” Japanese Day.

Students sampled a variety of Japanese activities including sushi-making with Ichibin Foods, Japanese language lessons led by a lecturer at the University of East Anglia and Japanese tea ceremonies.

They also had lessons to find out more about Buddishm and meditation.

Other activities included Japanese animation and bento boxes classes.

A student making sushi during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood A student making sushi during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The day was organised by Katy Farrow, assistant headteacher of curriculum, and Daisy Robinson of the Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach.

She said: “The aim of the day was for students to gain an understanding of the Japanese culture and how it could link to their future careers and education.”