Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stowmarket school celebrates Japanese culture with day of activities

PUBLISHED: 09:32 29 March 2019

Students with their Bento Boxes during a Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Students with their Bento Boxes during a Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A school in Stowmarket has celebrated Japanese culture in a day focused on language, religion and sushi.

The Japanese tea workshop during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.The Japanese tea workshop during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

On Wednesday, March 27, year-10 students from Stowmarket High School took part in a “Take Your Place” Japanese Day.

Students sampled a variety of Japanese activities including sushi-making with Ichibin Foods, Japanese language lessons led by a lecturer at the University of East Anglia and Japanese tea ceremonies.

They also had lessons to find out more about Buddishm and meditation.

Other activities included Japanese animation and bento boxes classes.

A student making sushi during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodA student making sushi during Japanese culture day at Stowmarket High School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The day was organised by Katy Farrow, assistant headteacher of curriculum, and Daisy Robinson of the Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach.

She said: “The aim of the day was for students to gain an understanding of the Japanese culture and how it could link to their future careers and education.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Husband’s grief after wife died from sepsis days after giving birth

Colchester General Hospital

Witches Watch! What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ victory over Leicester on Thursday night

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

Angela Blay with her knitted Ed Sheeran doll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists