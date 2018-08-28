Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Remembrance 2018: ‘It was immensely moving’ – Stowmarket marks Armistice centenary

PUBLISHED: 19:30 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:32 11 November 2018

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Archant

The people of Stowmarket came out in their numbers on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during conflict.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and the town came together to commemorate the special occasion with a parade and services.

The commemorations – jointly arranged by the Stowmarket branch of the Royal British Legion, St Peter and St Mary’s Parish Church and the town council, began at 8.45am with a parade marching off from Red Gables.

Large crowds watched on as the parade then proceeded through the town along Ipswich Street to the parish church where a service began at 9.30am.

A short service was then held at the Market Place at 10.50am before the town fell silent at 11am to remember all those who fought and died for their country.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

The parade then marched to the town’s memorial gates, at the recreation ground, where poppy wreaths were laid by dignitaries and guests.

Linda Baxter, Stowmarket town mayor, said the commemorations were “immensely moving”.

“It was a momentous occasion this year, with the 100-year anniversary,” she said.

“Absolutely everyone has a connection with it, whether that’s a grandfather, father, uncle, brother, or some of the women who served their country in the war.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

“We also had a very moving poem from the children of Combs Ford Primary School about the 16million animals that died, and often we don’t think of the hard working animals which helped during the war.

“I felt very connected to all those who have gone before me, the ones who died but also the ones who came back, some with mental health issues.

“It was a very moving ceremony.”

Mrs Baxter added that it was great to see town turn out in its numbers to watch the special commemorations.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

“It went very well,” she added. “The crowds were huge, the biggest we’ve ever had, and they followed us to the recreation ground.

“It was immensely moving and quite inspiring when you consider how many people died fighting for their country so we could be free today.”

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy AbbottGathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Topic Tags:

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

19 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Where will there be roadworks this week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plan in advance and avoid hold-ups by finding out what roadworks Highways England are planning over the next week.

Video Watch 10,000 pay respects in Ipswich to mark 100 years since Armistice

17:05 Paul Geater
Thousands of people turned out for the Remembrance Day service in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The largest crowds ever seen for a Remembrance service in Ipswich turned out pay their respects at the centenary Armistice Service at the Christchurch Park Cenotaph.

Armed police swoop on house as man refuses to leave

15:08 Tom Potter
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Essex police officers are involved in a stand-off with a man in a house in Braintree.

Video Remembrance 2018: Beacons illuminate skies at poignant Battle’s Over ceremony

31 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Phil Hubert playing the The Last Post Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beacons created a blaze of light at a poignant Suffolk ceremony to mark 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

Eco-vehicles double in Suffolk but remain only fraction of total on roads

50 minutes ago Tom Potter
Suffolk has seen a rise in green car ownership, but the total remains fractional compared to the amount of conventionally powered vehicles on the road Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ownership of plug-in and ultra low emission vehicles has doubled across Suffolk in the last two years – but the figure remains a fraction of overall registrations.

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

17:35 Andrew Papworth
The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Thousands of people turned out in a coastal town to pay their respects to those who gave their lives during the First World War.

‘Brazen’ drug dealing by our homes makes us scared to go out, say residents

16:03 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Frightened residents are scared to leave their homes because they can see “brazen” drug dealing escalating on their street, it as been claimed.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

Gallery Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

The Bury St Edmunds Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony on the Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24