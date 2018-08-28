Gallery

Remembrance 2018: ‘It was immensely moving’ – Stowmarket marks Armistice centenary

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Archant

The people of Stowmarket came out in their numbers on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during conflict.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and the town came together to commemorate the special occasion with a parade and services.

The commemorations – jointly arranged by the Stowmarket branch of the Royal British Legion, St Peter and St Mary’s Parish Church and the town council, began at 8.45am with a parade marching off from Red Gables.

Large crowds watched on as the parade then proceeded through the town along Ipswich Street to the parish church where a service began at 9.30am.

A short service was then held at the Market Place at 10.50am before the town fell silent at 11am to remember all those who fought and died for their country.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

The parade then marched to the town’s memorial gates, at the recreation ground, where poppy wreaths were laid by dignitaries and guests.

Linda Baxter, Stowmarket town mayor, said the commemorations were “immensely moving”.

“It was a momentous occasion this year, with the 100-year anniversary,” she said.

“Absolutely everyone has a connection with it, whether that’s a grandfather, father, uncle, brother, or some of the women who served their country in the war.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

“We also had a very moving poem from the children of Combs Ford Primary School about the 16million animals that died, and often we don’t think of the hard working animals which helped during the war.

“I felt very connected to all those who have gone before me, the ones who died but also the ones who came back, some with mental health issues.

“It was a very moving ceremony.”

Mrs Baxter added that it was great to see town turn out in its numbers to watch the special commemorations.

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

“It went very well,” she added. “The crowds were huge, the biggest we’ve ever had, and they followed us to the recreation ground.

“It was immensely moving and quite inspiring when you consider how many people died fighting for their country so we could be free today.”

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott

Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott Gathering at the Memorial Gates by the Recreation Ground in Stowmarket for the Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony. PICTURE :Andy Abbott