Suffolk libraries is seeking an artist or organisation to design and develop the outdoor space at Stowmarket Library.
The aim of the project, which is Arts Council-funded, is to turn the space into a garden and attractive outdoor space for the community to enjoy.
Currently the space is not being used by customers but it is hoped that when completed it will help to encourage visitors back to the library.
The new garden space will provide several functions, including a shared workshop to host activities and live events, an interactive creative community hub and somewhere that will be accessible to disabled people.
Library and Information Advisor at Stowmarket Library and also taking the lead on the project, Summer Lambert said: "“We are really excited for this project to begin.
"I hope that the courtyard will be transformed into a colourful, inviting and a relaxing community space for all ages to enjoy, whether it’s joining an activity, catching up with a friend or reading a book.
"I’m thrilled that we have been able to partner with other local organisations and that it will also give an artist the opportunity to get creative.
"I’m really looking forward to seeing the ideas they will come up with. Watch this space”
Suffolk Libraries will also be working with two local charities Red Gables and Thrive at the Mix on this project.