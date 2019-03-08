Stowmarket man jailed after speeding at up to 90mph

A Stowmarket man who drove at speeds of up to 90 mph during a police chase has been jailed for eight months.

Police officers started following a VW Polo driven by Timothy Jones in Stowmarket after realising it had been taken without the owner's consent.

Jones had stopped at a level crossing in Great Blakenham and gave a police officer his details but drove off when the barriers, which had been closed, lifted.

Another officer saw the Polo on the B1113 near Stowmarket and saw it overtaking vehicles at speed causing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.

Jones had driven at 60-70 mph in a residential area and up to 90mph in a 60 mph limit.

Sentencing Jones at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said serious injury or a fatality could have been caused by his driving.

"The circumstances of these offences and your previous convictions mean that these offences are so serious that I couldn't justify suspending the sentence," said the judge.

Jones, 28, of Phoenix Way, Stowmarket admitted dangerous driving on June 21, possessing cannabis, driving a car without consent and driving without insurance and a licence.

He was banned from driving for three years and four months.