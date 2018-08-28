Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Museum appeals for help to bring records into 21st century

PUBLISHED: 19:30 04 February 2019

Catherine Tournay with an old fire engine lamp Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Catherine Tournay with an old fire engine lamp Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk’s Museum of East Anglian Life is appealing for volunteers to help an ambitious project documenting and photographing 40,000 artefacts to create one of the largest online museums in the country.

The Museum of East Anglian Life are currently undertaking a huge project documenting all of their items to an online museum Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Museum of East Anglian Life are currently undertaking a huge project documenting all of their items to an online museum Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The project is being carried out by the Stowmarket museum, which has already recruited volunteers from as far afield as the USA and Canada.

People can offer their services either at home or on-site and the museum is encouraging anyone who is able to help to lend a hand cataloguing the vast collection.

So far, photographers have only taken pictures of 120 of the 40,000 artefacts in the museum’s collection.

Museum curator Caitlin Peck said: “We have a big volunteer team but with the people we have we think the project could take four to five years.

Some of the team taking part in the documentation process L-R Maria Child, Caitlin Peck, Lois Garrod-Smith, Jo Biggs, Susan Howlett, Catherine Tournay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome of the team taking part in the documentation process L-R Maria Child, Caitlin Peck, Lois Garrod-Smith, Jo Biggs, Susan Howlett, Catherine Tournay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Our remote volunteers are going through records at home, transferring them to a new online system and picking out star items that they think would be particularly interesting to people.

“However, we don’t have enough people to help take photographs of the exhibits and that’s why we are starting our photography project.

“We need photographers to create high-quality images of our objects to illustrate the new online catalogue.

“We don’t actually know exactly how many objects we have so this will help us count them.“

A 1939 ARP (Air Raid Precautions) first aid kit which was identified as a star item by volunteers. Picture: MEATA 1939 ARP (Air Raid Precautions) first aid kit which was identified as a star item by volunteers. Picture: MEAT

One of the highlights is the first fire engine used in Stowmarket.

It is made from wood and was used following the famous Stowmarket guncotton explosion that killed 23 people.

Another star object picked out is a 1939 ARP (Air Raid Precautions) first aid kit, containing items such as bandages, slings and dressings, along with shell dressings and anti-gas ointment.

A wedding dress worn by a bride at Combs around 1912, made from linen with a silk train and lace trimming has also beenhighlighted by volunteers.

Heritage trainee, Lois Garood-Smith amongst the large items Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHeritage trainee, Lois Garood-Smith amongst the large items Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Caitlin said: “We have some really interesting objects in storage that we want people to be able to access.

“Some people may be unable to travel across the county to come to the museum for various reasons so we want to make sure they can access our information from home. That’s why we are pushing this appeal across Suffolk to see if anyone would be willing to help.”

For more details go to the museum website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Museum appeals for help to bring records into 21st century

Catherine Tournay with an old fire engine lamp Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘The blind leading the blind’ - what it was like to work for the Ipswich company that collapsed with a £25m hole in its accounts

UWP Pamphlet pages Picture: UNIVERSAL WEALTH PRESERVATION

Suffolk wins for Sullivan, Vinton and Green at Anglian Schools Champs

The top four finishers in the junior boys' race, from left: Ben Peck (third), Oliver Hitchcock (fourth), Lewis Sullivan (winner) and James Peck (second). Picture: CARL MARSTON

The latest East Anglian Daily Times business podcast

Steve Elsom, regional director of commercial banking for the East of England at Lloyds Bank, with business writer Jessica Hill and John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Low rainfall recorded in “Dry January” - but will February be wetter?

Wet weather in Ipswich today (February 4) - and forecasts of more rain in Suffolk and north Essex this week, following a drier than usual January Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists