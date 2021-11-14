Traithlete's challenge to ensure 'no child goes without' Christmas presents

Chris Woolener is doing a 24-hour challenge to raise money for the Salvation Army's Christmas appeal - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Stowmarket personal trainer has revealed plans for a 24-hour extreme fitness challenge to raise funds to ensure "no child goes without opening a present this Christmas".

Chris Woolener, who teaches fitness classes at PureGym in Gipping Way, is raising money for the Salvation Army's Christmas present appeal.

The scheme is funded by donations and ensures youngsters and families can still celebrate Christmas with gifts.

Mr Woolener, 34, is planning to run a marathon, row the length of the English Channel and cycle the distance of Hadrian's Wall in just 24 hours on December 6.

The total distance of the challenge, which will be held in a cordoned-off area of the Stowmarket gym, is about 120 miles.

Mr Woolener was inspired to support the Salvation Army because it "breaks" his heart knowing struggling families may not be able to celebrate Christmas with presents.

The triathlete is confident he will be able to complete the challenge and has launched a JustGiving page for donations.

Mr Woolener's target is to raise £2,000 — but believes he can "smash" this goal.

He said: "My main sport is doing triathlons, but I have never done anything like this before. I've upped the challenge a bit.

"I've got a little girl myself and I know she will have a great Christmas — but it breaks my heart to know some children won't have anything like that.

"I found it really hard to choose a charity to do it for. The Salvation Army does some brilliant work around Christmas time, but also throughout the year.

"My goal is to make sure no child goes without opening a present this Christmas in our local community so want to raise as much money for gifts as possible.

"I've said I want to raise £2,000, but in the back of my head I really want to raise more — I really want to smash it.

"I've got to do it, I've given myself no choice. The more money I raise, the more pressure is on my shoulders."