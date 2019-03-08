Plans to build 38 homes on former Stowmarket Middle School site revealed

Plans to knock down the former Stowmarket Middle School to make way for 38 new homes have been published, two years after the land was bought by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Stowmarket Middle School in Childer Road closed in 2015, after Suffolk County Council decided to change to a two-tier education system.

The school was later bought by the council in 2017 along side Eye Day Care Centre in Wellington Road, as part of plans to change disused sites across the town into housing.

Plans for the 38 homes have now been submitted by Norwich based construction company Ingleton Wood on behalf of the district council.

The homes will include six one bed flats, eight two bed flats, 14 two bed houses, eight three bed houses, two four bed houses and one two bed bungalow specialised for wheelchair access.

There will also be a total of 81 parking spots created in the site.

Before the build begins, the current Victorian building will need to be taken down however, due to the age of the school, it is predicted that there will be asbestos present and a thorough check would be required before work could start.

It is also proposed that the road leading to the site, Walnut Tree Walk, will be widened and a footpath will be built as part of the development.

Residents will have direct access to the adjacent recreation fields which will not be affected by the development and the neighbouring multi-use sports area and skate park will also be untouched.

Julie Flatman, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing, said: "We have a pressing housing need in Mid Suffolk, particularly for affordable housing.

"We are constantly looking at the best ways to use our own resources and also team up with others to free up sites which are suitable for redevelopment.

"We believe there is an opportunity to regenerate and redevelop the former school, which could breathe new life into a brownfield site as well as helping to meet the town's housing need."

The proposals will be considered by members of Mid Suffolk's Development Control Committee later this year. Residents are invited to comment on the application via either the Council's Planning Pages or by emailing here.