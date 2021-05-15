News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New rickshaw taxi service starts in town

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:00 PM May 15, 2021   
Stowmarket rickshaw launched by BSEVC

Jenny Day and Jo Reeder, from BSEVC, with Robert Horn from Red Gables. The new rickshaw will help people to get about Stowmarket and surrounding villages. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A new rickshaw taxi service has started in Stowmarket - to combat loneliness and help those at risk of isolation get out and about.

Charity BSEVC provides a wide range of services to support those who may be feeling disconnected from their communities.

Jenny Day, Joe Reeder CEO and RObert Horn from Red Gables. A new rickshaw is being launched to help

The rickshaw will be used to help people in Stowmarket and surrounding areas get to Covid vaccination appointments - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As well as its mental health and family carer support services, one of its main activities is its community transport - a lifeline to helping those who are frail, disabled or who might not otherwise be able to access public transport.

The organisation stepped up its services during the pandemic to offer emergency transport, as well as food and medical deliveries for key workers.

Jenny Day, Joe Reeder CEO and RObert Horn from Red Gables. A new rickshaw is being launched to help

It is hoped the new rickshaw will help to combat isolation and loneliness - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, it has now acquired a new rickshaw to provide a different type of transport for residents in Stowmarket and surrounding villages - allowing them to get some fresh air and take in the picturesque sights and sounds of Suffolk along the way.

You may also want to watch:

Jenny Day, BSEVC business support officer, said: "It's to tackle isolation and loneliness. 

Jenny Day, Joe Reeder CEO and RObert Horn from Red Gables. A new rickshaw is being launched to help

Jenny Day, from BSEVC, described the rickshaw as a 'fun way to get about' - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It is to help people with getting out and about and to build that community spirit. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
  2. 2 Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price
  3. 3 Woman's body found in village home
  1. 4 Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed
  2. 5 History of the Cook cull - a look back at his busy transfer windows with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan
  3. 6 A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
  4. 7 Couple were found 'slumped over' on their sofa, inquest hears
  5. 8 A14 re-opens after medical emergency
  6. 9 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
  7. 10 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street

"Hopefully, people will see it and smile. Even if you're just going to the doctors, I think it's a fun way to get about.

Jenny Day, Joe Reeder CEO and RObert Horn from Red Gables. A new rickshaw is being launched to help

'Hopefully, people will see it and smile,' BSEVC business support officer Jenny Day said of the rickshaw - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This is just adding to our transport but in a fun way. You're getting a lift but you're getting out in the fresh air at the same time. It is great for people's mental health."

One of the rickshaw's priorities will be helping people get to their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

Jenny Day, Joe Reeder CEO and RObert Horn from Red Gables. A new rickshaw is being launched to help

The rickshaw will not only help people get out and about but also get some fresh air - Credit: Charlotte Bond

BESVC will particularly be looking to support people in care homes - but stressed the rickshaw would also be open to younger generations who need it.

Although it will be important in helping people to get to and from appointments, the rickshaw will also be used to just simply give people a ride around town in the fresh air.

To make enquiries about the rickshaw, contact Jenny Day on 01473 707030.

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

FA Charcoal Grill in North Station Road, Colchester

Essex

Takeaway contaminated food with raw meat and sold items past use-by date

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
sport

Football | Live

Ipswich U18s fall to second-half Liverpool goals - how the FA Youth Cup...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Parking notice

Angry resident threatened with arrest over fake parking tickets

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street in Ipswich on Tuesday 10th May. Picture: Sarah Luc

Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus