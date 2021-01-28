News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Uproar in town after walnut trees planted by late headmaster are chopped down

Published: 5:02 PM January 28, 2021   
Walnut trees have been felled in Stowmarket 

Walnut trees have been felled in Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk community is in uproar after walnut trees were removed from the town's Walnut Tree Walk without warning - and no consultation.

Walnut trees used to line Walnut Tree Walk in Stowmarket, on the old middle school site, but were removed earlier this week, leading to anger from local residents. 

Sharri McGarry next to where the the Walnut Trees were in Walnut Tree Walk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BRO

Stowmarket is said to be in uproar following the trees' removal - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The trees had been planted by Mike Arbon, headmaster of the school, around 15 to 20 years ago because the road bore no trees of its name. Mr Arbon has since died. 

Mid Suffolk District Council said it was told to clear them by Suffolk County Council Highways. It said it planned to have new trees planted elsewhere. 

Resident of Walnut Tree Walk, Gaynor Scott, said: "I came home from work on Friday, to find they had cut the trees down. I was fuming."

Mrs Scott said that anger about the trees had gathered momentum in the town in recent days. 

"It's just shocking," said Mrs Scott. 

She said she was also concerned about the impact of the trees being cut down on the late Mr Arbon's family. 

Sharri McGarry next to where the the Walnut Trees were in Walnut Tree Walk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BRO

Sharri McGarry said there had been poor communication from the council with residents - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sharri McGarry of the Stowmarket Eco Futures group said that communication on the plans had been poor. 

"Stowmarket town is in uproar over this," said Ms McGarry. 

"Nobody knew about it. The residents had no idea they would be cut down."

Ms McGarry said she didn't understand why the trees were not simply cut back if they posed highways issues. 

"People are just fed up," said Ms McGarry, 

Walnut trees that have been chopped down. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The remains of trees cut down on Walnut Walk in Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"They don't feel listened to."

John Matthissen, Green opposition spokesman at Mid Suffolk District Council, said the incident was "enormously upsetting" and "completely counter" to what he and other Green Party councillors work for.

A spokesperson for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “We can reassure residents that there will always be walnut trees in Walnut Tree Walk.

“Despite local speculation, the work carried out last week was not part of our redevelopment of the former Stowmarket Middle School site – but was as a result of an notice issued by Suffolk County Council Highways Licencing and Enforcement, giving us 21 days to clear trees overhanging the road.  Legally, we had to clear any vegetation 2.6m above any pavement and 5.2m above the road. 

"We cut back two of the trees, but three of the trees closest to the fence had to be removed in order to avoid them having to be cut back again during the summer months – which would then have endangered nesting birds.

“We are fully aware of the importance of trees and biodiversity across our district – and, of course, the importance of these particular trees as a legacy left by the school’s former headmaster.  That’s why, as a key part of our plans to build 38 affordable homes on the site, we have already pledged to replace every walnut tree removed, replanting healthy walnut trees on the site for future generations to enjoy.

“We regret, however, that we did not offer this reassurance to local residents before this recent work was carried out and steps are now being put in place to ensure this does not happen again in future.”

Mid Suffolk Council
Stowmarket News

