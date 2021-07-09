'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- Credit: Suffolk police
The wife of a father-of-three who died five days after a serious crash in Earl Stonham has paid tribute to the "loving" 26-year-old.
Connor Ruffles, from Stowupland, was involved in a crash just before 6.50am on Thursday, July 1 on the A1120 at Bell's Lane.
The crash involved a white Ford Transit Connect van and a grey Skoda Octavia.
Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene and the driver of the van had to be extracted from the vehicle.
He was subsequently flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he sadly died on Tuesday, July 6.
Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the man has been identified as Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland.
Mr Ruffles’ wife said: "Connor was a loving husband, son, brother and father to three children. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to the crash, or who was driving along the A1120 between the A140 and Stowupland between 6.40am and 6.50am on Thursday morning and has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 35276/21.