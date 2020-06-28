E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 21:08 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:08 28 June 2020

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 20s has died following a crash close to Highpoint Prison in Stradishall.

The crash happened on the A143 between the west Suffolk prison and the Cherry Tree pub.

Police were called by the ambulance just after 11.30am this morning.

You may also want to watch:

The man sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and a member of the public.

The only vehicle involved in the collision was a black KTM 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.

The road was closed between the prison and the Wickhambrook crossroads with the B1063 for much of the afternoon while an investigation took place. It reopened at 4pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 145 of 28 June.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A143 reopens after serious collision

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

There is a large police presence in Mistley after a collision involving a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Pictures show children’s bedrooms destroyed by huge fire – as community rallies round family

The family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMAN