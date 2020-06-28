Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash close to Highpoint Prison in Stradishall.

The crash happened on the A143 between the west Suffolk prison and the Cherry Tree pub.

Police were called by the ambulance just after 11.30am this morning.

The man sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and a member of the public.

The only vehicle involved in the collision was a black KTM 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.

The road was closed between the prison and the Wickhambrook crossroads with the B1063 for much of the afternoon while an investigation took place. It reopened at 4pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 145 of 28 June.