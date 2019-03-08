E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Strep A outbreak claims 14th life in Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:46 10 September 2019

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) has now claimed its fourteenth life in Essex outbreak. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) has now claimed its fourteenth life in Essex outbreak. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

This content is subject to copyright.

Another person has fallen victim to the Strep A outbreak in Essex - bringing the number of people to have died to 14.

The latest death related to the outbreak of bacteria Group A streptococcus (iGAS), which has affected 37 people, was confirmed by Mid Essex CCG yesterday.

The person who died was already known to the CCG as being infected and following an investigation into their death, doctors confirm that it was related to the disease.

Most infected during this outbreak are older people in Braintree District and the neighbouring area in West Essex, Chelmsford City and Maldon District.

The majority of patients were receiving treatment for wounds, with some in care homes but most in their own homes.

A spokesperson from Mid Essex CCG said: "Following regular communications with the patients and their families affected by this outbreak, we have been informed that a patient in mid Essex who had previously been treated for iGAS earlier in the year has sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with their family.

"We are reporting this retrospectively having completed investigations to conclude that their death is linked to this outbreak."

Streptococcal infections are usually unpleasant but not life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

They typically cause illnesses like tonsillitis or scarlet fever - but this invasive infection can cause pneumonia, sepsis or a 'flesh-eating' condition called necrotising fasciitis.

Minor strep A infections can be treated with antibiotics.

However, the NHS recommends seeing your GP if you have persistent or severe symptoms. The risk of infection is very low.

Control measures in place to prevent spread of Strep A

According the Mid Essex CCG, the control measures put in place to limit the spread of this infection include:

- A programme of preventative antibiotics for the community nursing staff in mid Essex

- Community nursing teams who usually work within the CM7 postcode area in Braintree are working only in that area for the time being to minimise the risk of the infection spreading. This is because the majority of cases have been within this area of Braintree.

- A deep clean of all community nurse bases in mid Essex and reinforcing standard infection control measures including hand hygiene and use of personal protective equipment among NHS wants to staff continue.

- Swabs are being taken from adult patients being treated by mid Essex community nursing teams to check for the bacteria.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s holiday horror over filthy chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Beloved chimpanzee dies aged 33 at Colchester Zoo

Pippin the chimpanzee was one of the zoo's beloved animals who sadly died on Monday, September 9. Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Society warns northern bypass won’t help town’s traffic

Ipswich Society chairman John Norman warned that a northern bypass would have little impact on the Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists